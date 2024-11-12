Mobiquity Technologies and Context Networks Launch First Casino Installations with River City Amusements

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions, is building upon their strategic partnership with Context Networks and is excited to announce the initial deployment of their cutting-edge slot machine advertising technology, now live with River City Amusements. This launch marks the beginning of a broader rollout, introducing a comprehensive ad ecosystem within casino environments, transforming player experiences with Mobiquity’s and Context Networks’ data-driven, highly targeted advertising platform.

The technology enables casino operators to integrate premium digital ads directly into slot machines, while capturing valuable data and behavioral patterns. This data allows advertisers to reconnect with casino users on mobile and Connected TV (CTV) devices even after they leave the gaming floor, creating a seamless, extended ad experience that reaches players across multiple platforms and reinforces brand messages throughout their day.

“Our collaboration with Context Networks is a blueprint for the future of casino advertising,” said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. “By utilizing data to re-engage casino audiences beyond their on-site visits, we’re transforming traditional gaming spaces into immersive, multi-platform advertising opportunities, delivering unparalleled reach and relevance for brands.”

Matthew Olden, CEO of Context Networks, emphasized the significance of this data-centric approach: “Our partnership with Mobiquity is establishing a powerful ad tech ecosystem that connects gaming environments with users’ mobile and CTV experiences. By understanding players’ behaviors, we are creating a holistic advertising journey that enhances user engagement both in and out of the casino.”

Following this launch, Mobiquity Technologies and Context Networks will expand the platform across more of River City Amusements’ locations. Additionally, the technology will soon be implemented within other route operators’ networks of thousands of devices across Wisconsin and Georgia underscoring the scalability of the platform and its potential for widespread adoption in high-traffic gaming venues.

Through this integration, Mobiquity Technologies and Context Networks are not only enhancing the player experience within casinos but also building a holistic advertising ecosystem that links gaming floor interactions with the broader digital landscape.

About Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MOBQ) is a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions. Through its subsidiaries, including Advangelists, Mobiquity Networks, AdHere, and MobiExchange, the company offers innovative programmatic advertising technologies, consumer behavior insights, and automated ad management systems. Mobiquity Technologies serves a diverse range of industries, including retail, political, automotive, gaming, hospitality, and entertainment. For more information, visit https://www.mobiquitytechnologies.com

About Context Networks, Inc.

Context Networks, Inc. is a premier programmatic advertising platform that leverages private blockchain technology to deliver transparent, secure, and efficient advertising solutions for the global gaming industry. The company's platform focuses on three key gaming segments: casino, lottery operators, and iGaming platforms. Context Networks is committed to driving innovation and creating value for its clients through advanced technology and strategic partnerships. For more information, visit https://www.contextnetworks.net

