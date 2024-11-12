Hour Loop Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

 Profitability Continues Despite Warning Signs for the Overall Economy

Redmond, WA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) (“Hour Loop”), a leading online retailer, announces its financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights for Third Quarter 2024:

  • Net revenues in the third quarter increased 6.6% to $31.1 million, compared to $29.1 million in the year-ago period;
  • Net income in the third quarter totaled $0.5 million, compared to net loss of $0.02 million in the year-ago period; and
  • Cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $1.2 million, compared to $3.9 million in the year-ago period.

Management Commentary

“We are pleased to report our third quarter 2024 results, in which we continued to deliver good revenue growth, despite low active inventory level due to challenges from severe congestion in the inbound logistics,” said Sam Lai, CEO and interim CFO of Hour Loop. “The revenue growth rate for the third quarter was 6.6%, compared with the year-ago period.”

“Our gross margin and operating margin were both improved, compared with the year-ago period, because of efforts made for inventory quality and efficiency enhancement, operation efficiency improvement, as well as expenses management. Overall, we believe we’ve built a solid foundation to continue generating satisfactory growth while maintaining profitability.”

“Looking forward, we’re cautiously optimistic. Despite an uncertain economy, we continue to see good demand for our products so far in 2024. We are confident in our ability to continue delivering value to our vendors, customers, and shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2024 were $31.1 million, compared to $29.1 million in the year-ago period. The increase was primarily due to continued growth and maturity in our personnel and operating model, despite the overall e-commerce traffic slowdown, intense competition and congested inbound logistics.

Gross profit percentage in the third quarter increased 2.2% to 54.8%, compared to 52.6% of net revenues in the comparable period a year ago. The increase was a function of improved product costs, enhanced inventory quality and efficiency, and efforts made on margin increase.

Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues in the third quarter decreased slightly, by 0.1%, to 52.5%, compared to 52.4% of net revenues in the year-ago period. The decrease reflected better management of normal and long-term storage fees despite a significant increase in inbound placement fees.

Net income in the third quarter of 2024 was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $0.02 million, or $0.001 per diluted share, in the comparable year-ago period. The increase was driven by reduced costs as a result of the reasons mentioned above and efforts made for expenses management.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $1.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $2.5 million as of December 31, 2023. This decrease was mainly from an increase in inventory purchases for the upcoming holiday season.

Inventories as of September 30, 2024, were $29.1 million, compared to $14.3 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase was due to growth in inventory in view of the upcoming holiday season.

Full Year 2024 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2024, Hour Loop maintained its guidance for net revenue to be in the range of $165 million to $250 million, representing 25% to 89% year-over-year growth. The Company also maintained its guidance for net income in 2024 to be in the range of $4 million to $6 million.

About Hour Loop, Inc.

Hour Loop is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and has sold merchandise on its website at www.hourloop.com since 2013. Hour Loop further expanded its operations to other marketplaces such as Walmart, eBay, and Etsy. To date, Hour Loop has generated practically all its revenue as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and only a negligible amount of revenue from its own website and other marketplaces. Hour Loop manages more than 100,000 stock-keeping units (“SKUs”). Product categories include home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics. Hour Loop’s primary strategy is to bring most of its vendors’ product selections to the customers. It has advanced software that assists Hour Loop in identifying product gaps so it can keep such products in stock year-round including the entirety of the last quarter (holiday season) of the calendar year. In upcoming years, Hour Loop plans to expand its business rapidly by increasing the number of business managers, vendors, and SKUs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to Hour Loop’s business strategy, product development and industry trends. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Hour Loop. While Hour Loop believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to Hour Loop on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in Hour Loop’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated from time to time. Thus, actual results could be materially different. Hour Loop undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Finance Department, Hour Loop, Inc.
finance@hourloop.com

HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)
As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)

  September 30,  December 31, 
  2024  2023 
       
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash $1,194,239  $2,484,153 
Accounts receivable, net  548,224   747,650 
Inventory, net  29,081,306   14,276,555 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  759,391   504,973 
Total current assets  31,583,160   18,013,331 
         
Property and equipment, net  80,081   148,788 
Deferred tax  567,347   1,304,215 
Operating lease right-of-use lease assets  173,786   83,946 
Total non-current assets  821,214   1,536,949 
TOTAL ASSETS $32,404,374  $19,550,280 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $15,453,334  $3,812,954 
Credit cards payable  4,229,677   4,404,445 
Short-term loan  632,911   652,422 
Operating lease liabilities-current  178,746   82,269 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  1,050,363   1,972,512 
Total current liabilities  21,545,031   10,924,602 
         
Non-current liabilities        
Operating lease liabilities-non-current  -   2,363 
Due to related parties  4,170,418   4,170,418 
Total non-current liabilities  4,170,418   4,172,781 
Total liabilities  25,715,449   15,097,383 
Commitments and contingencies  -     
         
Stockholders’ equity        
Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023  -   - 
Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 35,132,480 and 35,082,464 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively  3,513   3,508 
Additional paid-in capital  5,787,687   5,727,650 
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)  931,989   (1,252,622)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (34,264)  (25,639)
Total stockholders’ equity  6,688,925   4,452,897 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $32,404,374  $19,550,280 

The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.


HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited)

  Three Months  Three Months  Nine Months  Nine Months 
  Ended  Ended  Ended  Ended 
  September 30,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
             
Revenues, net $31,075,498  $29,152,360  $83,827,327  $72,637,417 
Cost of revenues  (14,036,187)  (13,819,798)  (36,710,400)  (36,331,604)
Gross profit  17,039,311   15,332,562   47,116,927   36,305,813 
                 
Operating expenses                
Selling and marketing  14,585,652   13,632,333   38,603,540   33,385,216 
General and administrative  1,731,816   1,631,484   5,316,176   5,311,323 
Total operating expenses  16,317,468   15,263,817   43,919,716   38,696,539 
                 
Income (loss) from operations  721,843   68,745   3,197,211   (2,390,726)
                 
Other (expenses) income                
Other expense  (516)  (3,527)  (6,449)  (7,470)
Interest expense  (62,862)  (62,476)  (186,958)  (185,964)
Other income  28,933   19,750   116,444   56,102 
Total other expenses, net  (34,445)  (46,253)  (76,963)  (137,332)
                 
Income (loss) before income taxes  687,398   22,492   3,120,248   (2,528,058)
Income tax (expense) benefit  (217,751)  (37,548)  (935,637)  508,390 
                 
Net income (loss)  469,647   (15,056)  2,184,611   (2,019,668)
                 
Other comprehensive loss                
Foreign currency translation adjustments  15,966   (12,032)  (8,625)  (19,885)
                 
Total comprehensive income (loss)  485,613   (27,088)  2,175,986   (2,039,553)
                 
Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share $0.01  $(0.00) $0.06   (0.06)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding  35,130,677   35,058,340   35,111,844   35,061,286 

The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.


HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. Dollars)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited)

  Nine Months  Nine Months 
  Ended  Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024  2023  
       
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income (loss) $2,184,611  $(2,019,668 
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation expenses  98,624   100,441  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use lease assets  157,520   262,913  
Deferred tax  736,868   (508,390) 
Stock-based compensation  60,042   34,333  
Inventory allowance  578,622   972,582  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  199,426   (384,775) 
Inventory  (15,383,373)  (5,896,260 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (254,418)  (412,309 
Accounts payable  11,640,380   5,439,274  
Credit cards payable  (174,768)  (412,770 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  (922,149)  (842,318) 
Operating lease liabilities  (153,270)  (280,333 
Net cash used in operating activities  (1,231,885)  (3,947,280 
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of property and equipment  (35,031)  (14,024) 
Net cash used in investing activities  (35,031)  (14,024 
         
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates  (22,998)  (38,673) 
         
Net change in cash  (1,289,914)  (3,999,977) 
         
Cash at beginning of the period  2,484,153   4,562,589  
         
Cash at end of the period $1,194,239  $562,612  
         
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:        
Cash paid for interest $15,266  $172,964  
Cash paid for income tax $210,811  $362  
Noncash investing and financing activities:        
Operating lease right-of-use of assets and operating lease liabilities recognized $248,917  $27,330  

The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.


