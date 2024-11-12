White Cup Welcomes Distribution Veteran Todd Daubenberger as SVP, Chief Revenue Officer

GARDEN CITY, Idaho, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Cup , a leading provider of CRM, business intelligence, and AI solutions for the distribution industry, is thrilled to announce that Todd Daubenberger has joined as the company’s new Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Daubenberger brings over 25 years of sales leadership experience, including more than 20 years in sales and sales leadership roles at Epicor. His move to White Cup will help the company uncover new opportunities to add value to distribution sales teams everywhere.

Daubenberger’s extensive industry knowledge and proven track record make him uniquely qualified to drive White Cup’s growth strategy. In choosing to join White Cup, Daubenberger cited the company’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions tailored for distributors, including robust integrations with Epicor and other ERPs, and eCommerce platforms , built-in AI-powered features, and actionable business intelligence.

White Cup CRM fully integrates with ERP systems, ensuring real-time synchronization of customer, pricing, and product data. This gives users a unified view of customer data, the ability to arm sales teams with key purchasing history and pricing information directly within White Cup CRM, and the ability to trigger automated workflows based on data that exists in their ERP. White Cup’s built-in business intelligence includes over 1,100 pre-built reports and 40 dashboards to help distributors uncover trends and act on them.

“White Cup offers the most innovative solutions I’ve seen in my career serving the distribution industry,” Daubenberger said. “Their CRM and BI solutions transform ERP data into clear insights that help distributors uncover hidden sales opportunities, reach customers at the right time, and increase the value of every order. I’m excited to join this talented team and to help distributors achieve their highest potential with White Cup.”

This announcement comes as White Cup continues to expand its solutions for ERP users. White Cup’s built-in AI capabilities help distributors maximize every customer relationship by surfacing recommendations for top related products, based on customers’ past purchases. AI also analyzes individual customers’ buying patterns to determine when they are most likely to reorder so sales reps can send proactive reminders.

Bringing Daubenberger to the team will help White Cup continue to bridge gaps between the technologies distributors rely on, eliminating data silos to create a more unified approach to sales, marketing and customer service.

“Too many distribution sales teams fall short of reaching their goals because they don’t have access to real-time insights from their ERP,” White Cup CEO Matt Mullen said. “Todd’s experience positions him as an incredible asset because he has firsthand knowledge of the challenges both sales leaders and ERP users face. We’re confident his leadership will further empower our customers to identify new revenue opportunities, drive productivity, and optimize their sales performance.”

