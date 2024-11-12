AssistRx Joins Inaugural Drug Channels Leadership Forum as Diamond Sponsor

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssistRx, the advanced therapy initiation and patient solutions provider, today announced its participation as a Diamond Sponsor for Drug Channels Leadership Forum, to be hosted by the Drug Channels Institute (DCI), an HMP Global company, at the Turnberry Resort and Spa in Miami March 17-19, 2025.

Drug Channels Leadership Forum will gather industry leaders to network and discuss key issues and challenges facing the commercial healthcare system. The agenda focuses on the future of drug commercialization, featuring candid conversations with top leaders, innovators and policymakers on key topics shaping the United States’ pharmaceutical ecosystem.

By sponsoring Drug Channels Leadership Forum at the highest sponsorship tier, AssistRx demonstrates its commitment to delivering leading technology and people solutions that connect every stakeholder. AssistRx delivers the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide life sciences organizations with an advanced therapy initiation and patient support solution to improve patient uptake, visibility and outcomes. In addition, the organization supports our partners with multiple other drug channels stakeholders, including pharmacies, healthcare providers (HCPs), pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, insurers, plan sponsors, wholesalers, distributors and more.

“Drug Channels Leadership Forum comes at a crucial point for determining the future of the U.S. pharmaceutical ecosystem – especially for specialty therapies,” said AssistRx CEO and founder Jeff Spafford. “To continue to support patients, HCPs and caregivers through the payer, regulatory and market updates changing our landscape, life sciences organizations need partners with innovative solutions that are flexible, scalable and interoperable with the industry’s other largest stakeholders.”

AssistRx consistently innovates new solutions to fill market gaps, bringing forth new solutions that improve patient access to therapy without disrupting established HCP and pharmacy workflows. Advanced Access Anywhere, for example, is a first-of-its-kind solution designed to accelerate therapy initiation and automate patient support program enrollment at the point of the pharmacy claim. This solution builds upon AssistRx’s market-leading technologies, such as Advanced Benefit Verification, eMedical Benefit Verification and Advanced Prior Authorization, which leverage direct connectivity with payers, PBMs and other data sources.

Learn more about how AssistRx delivers informed access and improved outcomes at www.AssistRx.com.



