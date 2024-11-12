MediWound to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

YAVNE, Israel, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Following the release, MediWound’s management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these financial results and provide corporate updates.

Dial-in and call details are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Toll-Free: 1-833-630-1956 Israel: 1-80-921-2373 International: 1-412-317-1837 Webcast: Click HERE

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay on the Investors section of the MediWound website.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. The Company specializes in the development, production and commercialization of innovative biologics that enhance existing standards of care and improve patient experiences while reducing healthcare costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA- and EMA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns, significantly reducing the need for surgical interventions. Leveraging its proprietary enzymatic technology, MediWound is advancing EscharEx®, a promising candidate currently in Phase III development for the debridement of chronic wounds. Phase II clinical trials have shown EscharEx has distinct advantages over the current $360+ million market leader, presenting a unique opportunity for significant market growth.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn .