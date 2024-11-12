Vor Bio to Participate in the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 investor meetings at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference.

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 2:25 pm ET

Location: New York, NY

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investors section of www.vorbio.com.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

