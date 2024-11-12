Helio Genomics’ Chief Medical Advisor to Present Superior Performance of the Company’s Multi-Analyte Blood Test, HelioLiver, for Early Cancer Detection at the 2024 American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Annual Meeting

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helio Genomics (“Helio” or “the Company”), an AI-driven healthcare company specializing in diagnostics technology and test development for cancer detection, today announced an upcoming presentation by its Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Richard Van Etten, MD, PhD, at the 2024 American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California.

Presentation Details:



Title: “Shaping the Future: Clinical Validation of a Multi-Analyte Blood Test for

Early HCC Detection”



Date and Time: November 18, 2024; 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM PST



Location: San Diego Convention Center: Booth #1730 in Exhibit Hall B – TLM Theater 1

HelioLiver, an advanced blood test for early Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) detection, has shown superior performance over ultrasound, especially in identifying HCC lesions ≤ 3 cm. The presentation will dive into these promising findings and their significant impact on the liver cancer landscape.

“We are thrilled to have one of the most prestigious world class speakers present groundbreaking data from the CLiMB trial at the AASLD annual meeting,” said Justin Chen Li, CEO of Helio Genomics. “Dr. Van Etten’s presentation of our multi-analyte blood test for early cancer detection underscores the importance of having an improved, blood-based diagnostic test for patients who are at high risk for HCC. Early cancer detection will allow physicians to make better treatment decisions for improved patient outcomes.”

“Helio Genomics is at the forefront of diagnostic technologies for early cancer detection, as evident by the ongoing positive outcomes observed with their HelioLiver test,” said Dr. Richard Van Etten, MD, PhD, UCI Health Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Reliable early detection for HCC is lacking and the CLiMB trial results demonstrate that Helio’s diagnostic test has tremendous potential for addressing a large, unmet medical need.”

Richard A. Van Etten, MD, PhD, is Chief Medical Advisor for Helio Genomics and Director of the Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center at UCI Health. He is a board-certified, fellowship-trained UCI Health hematologist and oncologist who specializes in the treatment of leukemia and other blood cancers. His clinical focus also includes hematopoetic stem cell transplantation. As Director of the UC Irvine Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, he leads a team of more than 250 physicians, basic and translational scientists conducting cancer research at UC Irvine. Dr. Van Etten received a medical degree and a PhD in biophysics from the Stanford University School of Medicine, where he worked with biochemist David F. Clayton, PhD, on the molecular genetics of mammalian mitochondrial DNA and brain development. He went on to complete a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in hematology at Harvard School of Medicine and Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. Next he worked as a visiting scientist in the lab of Nobel laureate David Baltimore at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Whitehead Institute in Boston. He joined the Harvard Medical School and Brigham & Women's Hospital as a faculty member of the departments of Medicine and Genetics. In 2003, he became a professor of Medicine at Tufts Medical Center and director of the Hematologic Malignancies Program at Tufts Cancer Center, eventually becoming chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology. In 2009, he was named director of the Tufts Cancer Center. Dr. Van Etten became director of the Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center on Oct. 1, 2013 and a professor of Medicine and Biochemistry in the UCI School of Medicine. Under his leadership, the cancer center's comprehensive cancer center designation has been renewed twice by the National Cancer Institute. He is the author of more than 150 scientific articles, reviews and book chapters. His research lab, which is funded by grants from the National Cancer Institute, investigates the molecular pathogenesis of leukemia and myeloproliferative neoplasms with an emphasis on dysregulated tyrosine kinases and mouse model systems.

Upcoming Events Hosted by Helio Genomics:

An exclusive evening of networking & cocktails with company management at AASLD on Monday, November 18, 2024 at 5:00 PM pacific time. Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Richard Van Etten, MD, PhD, will discuss the Company’s CLiMB trial, recent data on its methylation model for tumor aggressiveness, and other pipeline products for liver cancer. To attend, click here.

A virtual KOL event on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET to discuss recent CLiMB trial data and methylation model score in patients with HCC, featuring Chief Medical Advisor, Richard Van Etten, MD, PhD (UCI Health Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center). He will discuss recent data from Helio’s CLiMB trial evaluating HelioLiver, a multi-analyte blood test, in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), as well as its cell-free DNA methylation biomarkers for assessing prognosis and treatment response. A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. To register, click here.

Recent News:

Helio recently presented a poster on their latest collaboration with Ochsner Health, demonstrating the utility of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) methylation-based biomarkers for assessing biological aggressiveness and prognosis in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) on Friday, October 11, 2024 at the 2024 San Antonio Liver Cancer Symposium in San Antonio, Texas. Additionally, Helio’s abstract was awarded as one of the top three abstracts by the Symposium Committee. The full press release, including data highlights, can be found here.

About HelioLiver

HelioLiver is a multi-analyte blood test that analyzes methylation patterns through cfDNA, , serum protein markers and demographic information to detect early-stage HCC for patients at risk due to liver cirrhosis or Hepatitis B. HelioLiver achieved superior sensitivity and non-inferior specificity compared to ultrasound, the current standard of care for HCC surveillance, as demonstrated by the results of the ENCORE and CLiMB clinical trials. HelioLiver has received a Category I Current Procedural Terminology Proprietary Laboratory Analyses, or CPT PLA, code from the American Medical Association, effective October 1, 2022, which establishes a reimbursement pathway and facilitates expected Medicare coverage for increased access and potential broader adoption of HelioLiver in the United States. Based on the results of the CLiMB trial, Helio submitted its PMA application for HelioLiver to the FDA in the second quarter of 2024 for authorization as a Class III medical device. Prior to FDA approval, HelioLiver will be commercially available in the United States in a CLIA laboratory as a laboratory developed test, or LDT.



About Helio Genomics

Helio Genomics, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Irvine, CA, is a commercial-stage, AI-driven diagnostics platform company focused on developing pioneering tests for early cancer detection, precision oncology, recurrence and treatment monitoring. Committed to improving global cancer survival rates, Helio Genomics specializes in blood-based technologies, utilizing advanced approaches liquid biopsy and DNA methylation analysis to detect cancer at its earliest stages. For more information, please visit our website at www.heliogenomics.com or www.linkedin.com/company/heliogenomics; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted in both locations.

