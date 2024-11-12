ZAGG Unveils Pro Keys 2: New Wireless Keyboard Designed to Maximize iPad Productivity

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG® , a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced the Pro Keys 2 folio case with detachable, wireless keyboard crafted specifically for the iPad Pro 11 (M4), iPad Air 11 (M2), iPad Pro 13 (M4), and iPad Air 13 (M2).

The Pro Keys 2 folio case and keyboard turns your iPad into a mobile powerhouse, allowing for seamless productivity wherever users go. With refined, laptop-style keys for a responsive typing experience and up to 6.6 feet of iPad drop protection, the Pro Keys 2 features a detachable keyboard, multi-device pairing functionality, an adjustable stand, backlit keys for dimly lit environments, a stylus holder, and more.* It’s the perfect tool for anyone needing a flexible keyboard and protective case solution for their iPad.

“Our goal is to provide premium keyboards and accessories that elevate our users’ mobile experiences,” said Brad Bell, Sr. Vice President of Marketing at ZAGG. “The Pro Keys 2 keyboard combines productivity-enhancing features with a price point that delivers excellent value to ensure users have the right tools to stay efficient and connected from any location.”

Unlock the full potential of your iPad with the Pro Keys 2 wireless keyboard and detachable case. It boasts an upgraded keyframe for smoother and more precise key travel, providing an effortless touch-typing experience. The case is designed to magnetically hold the stylus with the iPad, offering a streamlined user setup. Key features include:

Enhanced Protection: The durable polycarbonate shell, combined with rubberized edges and reinforced corners, delivers drop protection from heights up to 6.6 feet (2 meters).

The durable polycarbonate shell, combined with rubberized edges and reinforced corners, delivers drop protection from heights up to 6.6 feet (2 meters). Magnetic Folio Cover: When detached from the keyboard, the folio-style cover protects your screen from scratches and bumps.

When detached from the keyboard, the folio-style cover protects your screen from scratches and bumps. Superior Typing Experience: The redesigned keys are crafted for quicker, more comfortable typing with accurate keystrokes.

The redesigned keys are crafted for quicker, more comfortable typing with accurate keystrokes. Removable Keyboard: Separate the keyboard from the case to position your iPad on one surface while using the keyboard on another.

Separate the keyboard from the case to position your iPad on one surface while using the keyboard on another. Adjustable Viewing Stand: The foldable cover converts into a stand, providing two viewing angles for your convenience.

The foldable cover converts into a stand, providing two viewing angles for your convenience. Long Lasting Battery: Benefit from prolonged battery life thanks to the efficient sleep/wake function that conserves power.

Benefit from prolonged battery life thanks to the efficient sleep/wake function that conserves power. Stylus Storage: Keep your ZAGG Pro Stylus or Apple Pencil securely stored with the snap-fit holder.

Keep your ZAGG Pro Stylus or Apple Pencil securely stored with the snap-fit holder. Dual-Device Pairing: Seamlessly switch between two paired devices with the Bluetooth keyboard.

Seamlessly switch between two paired devices with the Bluetooth keyboard. Forward-facing Speakers: Audio is directed straight toward the user for a better listening experience.

Audio is directed straight toward the user for a better listening experience. Customizable Backlit Keys: Choose from seven vibrant colors to keep working efficiently in low light.

Choose from seven vibrant colors to keep working efficiently in low light. Space-Saving Design: The foldable stand occupies minimal space, ideal for working in tight or compact areas.



Pricing and Availability:

The ZAGG Pro Keys 2 folio case with detachable, wireless keyboard is available today at ZAGG.com and at select retail stores globally for $109.99 for the iPad Pro 11 (M4) and iPad Air 11 (M2), and $149.99 for the iPad Pro 13 (M4), and iPad Air 13 (M2). Designed to provide unmatched productivity on the go, the Pro Keys 2 offers a premium solution for iPad users at a competitive price. Visit ZAGG’s website or your nearest retailer to enhance your iPad experience today.

*MIL STD 810G 516

iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air and Apple Pencil are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator in screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 400 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

