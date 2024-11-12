Vosita Announces New Features and Exciting Giveaway

PARAMUS, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vosita, an emerging leader in healthcare appointment scheduling, is proud to announce the release of v2.7 of its platform, with several new features designed to enhance the patient and provider experience. In addition, Vosita is launching the Vosita Mini Cybertruck Giveaway, offering patients the chance to win a unique prize just in time for the holiday season.

New Features to Enhance Patient and Provider Experience

For Patients:

Vosita has introduced improvements to make managing your healthcare even easier. You'll now receive better appointment reminders and follow-up notifications, so you’re always up to date.

For Providers:

Vosita has extended its promotional period until January 2025, giving providers the chance to experience the platform for free. New, simplified pricing options after the promotional period ends make it more affordable to showcase your practice and will always include a free tier. We’ve also introduced updated tools in the provider dashboard to help you manage appointments more efficiently.

These updates reflect Vosita’s ongoing commitment to providing a seamless, user-friendly experience for both patients and healthcare providers.

Create a Profile and Enter to Win a Tesla Cybertruck for Kids!

In addition to these new features, Vosita is excited to announce the Vosita Mini Cybertruck Giveaway, giving patients a chance to win a Vosita-branded Cybertruck for Kids (or Mini Cybertruck)!

Giveaway Details:

Eligibility: All patient accounts created by December 20, 2024 , are automatically entered. Participants must be 18 years or older or part of a family account managed by someone over 18.

created by , are automatically entered. Participants must be 18 years or older or part of a family account managed by someone over 18. Prize: One lucky winner will receive a Vosita-branded Mini Cybertruck , perfect for kids.

One lucky winner will receive a , perfect for kids. How to Enter: Patients can enter by creating an account through the Vosita website or app.

Patients can enter by creating an account through the Vosita website or app. Winner Announcement: The winner will be announced on December 23, 2024, at 12 PM Eastern at the Vosita headquarters in Paramus, NJ. The event will be live-streamed across social media. See full details here.

About Vosita

Vosita is an emerging leader in healthcare technology, providing a comprehensive platform where healthcare providers can easily list their practice information, appointment availability, accepted insurance plans, and collect patient reviews—all in one place.

Additionally, Vosita offers appointment reminders and telemedicine services, streamlining healthcare access for patients while giving providers more control over their digital presence. Vosita is committed to constantly improving the way patients and providers connect, making healthcare easier and more efficient for everyone.

For more information about the new features or the giveaway, visit Vosita.com.

Rosmary Bright

Email: rosmaryb@vosita.com