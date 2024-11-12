Ammonium Sulfate Market Report 2024-2029 and Case Studies of Reducing Ammonia Emissions Through Alternative Sulfur Fertilizers and Industrial Wastewater Treatment and Ammonium Sulfate Recovery

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammonium Sulfate Market by Type (Solid, Liquid), Application (Fertilizers, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals, Textile Dyeing, Water Treatment), & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ammonium sulfate market size is projected to grow from USD 5.21 billion in 2024 to USD 6.19 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.



The ammonium sulfate market is growing due to increase in the use of ammonium sulfate in fertilizers. This demand arises from the increasing demand of agricultural products which is happening due to the rise in the global population. Agriculture is food source and it provides raw materials required to make other food products as well.





The solid type of ammonium sulfate projected to be fastest growing segment in the global ammonium sulfate market during the forecast period



The solid type of ammonium sulfate is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to its high demand in different applications. It is majorly used in fertilizers, as it provides necessary nutrients required for growth of crops. It is also used in making certain pharmaceutical drugs. The solid type of ammonium sulfate comes in crystals or granules. Ammonium sulfate also has good soluble properties and therefore it can also be dissolved in water.



By Application, Food & Feed additive segment to hold second largest share during forecast period



Ammonium sulfate is used in many applications and one such application is food & feed additives. It is mostly used in the feed of livestock and in food items. Ammonium sulfate contains certain nutrients which are required to keep the livestock healthy. When it is added in the feed, it helps to improve the quality, and acts as a great source of non-organic source of nitrogen for livestock. It is also been utilized in activating yeast in breads and flours, which helps in the fermentation, leading to rising of the bread. It helps in the fermentation process and is therefore also used in wine making process which helps in yeast growth.



By Region, APAC to register the largest and fastest growth rate during the forecast period



For ammonium sulfate, APAC is the leading area. The Asia Pacific region is projected to have this growth because of the demand arising from fertilizer applications. This is happening due to the increase in the agricultural activities in this region. Additionally, the region contains some of the most number of agrarian countries, with different climates, farmland and agricultural practices, leading to growth of various crops, fruits, and vegetables.

Company Coverage

BASF (Germany), Evonik Industries (Germany), Lanxess Group (Germany), AdvanSix (US), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), OCI (Netherlands), Domo Chemicals (Belgium), Fibrant (Netherlands), Nutrien (Canada) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (US) Fertiberia (Spain), Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (India), OSTCHEM (Ukraine), SINOPEC CORP. (China), Jost Chemical Co. (US), KANTO CHEMICALS CO., INC. (Japan), Kishida Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Powder Pack Chem (India), DUBI chem Marine International (UAE), American Plant Food Corporation (US), Greenway Biotech Inc. (US), The Dallas Group of America. (US), GAC Chemical Corporation (US), Ravensdown (New Zealand), and Vinipul Inorganics Pvt. Ltd. (India) are some of the key players in the ammonium sulfate market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the ammonium sulfate market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage



This research report categorizes the ammonium sulfate market by type, (solid, liquid), by application (Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Feed additives, Textile Dyeing, Water Treatment, and other applications), and by region. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the ammonium sulfate market.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the ammonium sulfate market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the ammonium sulfate market ecosystem is covered in this report.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing demand from nitrogenous fertilizers, Increasing demand in manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs, and Stringent regulations for wastewater treatment and increasing capacity additions), restraints (Environmental concerns and Competition from alternatives), opportunities (Optimization of production processes and Technological advancements in fertilizer production) and challenges (Supply chain disruptions and Raw material price fluctuations).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the ammonium sulfate market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about profitable markets - the report analyses the ammonium sulfate market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the ammonium sulfate market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Lanxess Group (Germany), AdvanSix (US), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), OCI (Netherlands), Domo Chemicals (Belgium), Fibrant (Netherlands), Nutrien (Canada) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (US) among others in the ammonium sulfate market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Ammonium Sulfate Market

Ammonium Sulfate Market, by Type

Ammonium Sulfate Market, by Application

Asia-Pacific: Ammonium Sulfate Market, by Region and Type

Ammonium Sulfate Market, by Country

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Ammonium Sulfate from Nitrogenous Fertilizers

Increasing Demand in Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Drugs

Stringent Regulations Regarding Wastewater Treatment and Increasing Capacity Additions

Restraints

Environmental Concerns

Competition from Alternatives

Opportunities

Optimization of Production Processes

Technological Advancements in Fertilizer Production

Challenges

Supply Chain Disruptions

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Saltwork Technologies Provided Wastewater Treatment Solution to Industrial Stakeholders

Case Study 2: Reducing Ammonia Emissions Through Alternative Sulfur Fertilizers

Case Study 3: Industrial Wastewater Treatment and Ammonium Sulfate Recovery

Ammonium Sulfate Market, by Type

Solid - Increased Demand for Fertilizers to Drive Market

Liquid - Disinfecting Property of Ammonium Sulfate to Boost Demand

Ammonium Sulfate Market, by Application

Fertilizers - Increased Agricultural Activities to Boost Fertilizer Demand and Drive Market

Pharmaceuticals - Increasing Applications in Vaccines and Drugs Manufacturing to Drive Market

Food & Feed Additives - Growing Use to Enhance Food & Feed Quality to Propel Market

Water Treatment - Water Purifying Property to Fuel Demand

Textile Dyeing - Adoption as Substitute for Other Dyeing Acids to Boost Demand

Company Profiles

Key Players

BASF

Evonik Industries

Lanxess

Advansix

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

OCI

Domo Chemicals

Fibrant

Nutrien

Martin Midstream Partners

Other Players

Fertiberia

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited

Ostchem

Sinopec Corp.

Jost Chemical Co.

Kanto Chemical Co. Inc.

Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd.

Powder Pack Chem

Dubi Chem Marine International

American Plant Food Corporation

Greenway Biotech Inc.

The Dallas Group of America

GAC Chemical Corporation

Ravensdown

Vinipul Inorganics Pvt. Ltd.



