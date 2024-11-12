Fencing Market Research Report 2024-2029, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Bekaert, Associated Materials, Ameristar Perimeter Security and Poly Vinyl Creations

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fencing Market Research Report 2024-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Fencing Market was valued at USD 32.77 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 51.94 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.98%.

The global fencing market is highly fragmented with high competition and is led by many local manufacturers catering to customers' requirements from specific regions. The growth of fencing market vendors depends on market conditions, technological innovations, and industry development. Access to capital requirements bars the entry of new players in the fencing market as the development and commercialization remain with a few key capital-intensive areas. Therefore, existing vendors must expand region-wise while reviving domestic demand to achieve sustained growth. Vendors can also boost profitability by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize costs and mitigate associated risks.



The key players in the global fencing market include Bekaert, Associated Materials, Ameristar Perimeter Security, and Poly Vinyl Creations. Bekaert is one of the leading global companies in the transformation of steel wire and coating technologies. The company aims to transform its business portfolio toward superior value creation by expanding its capabilities in digitalization and innovation. Furthermore, the established vendors offering standard fencing in the market are vulnerable to rapid technological advances, which could threaten their market share in the future. Given the anticipated high market demand, consolidation due to the intensifying competitive landscape would increase during the forecast period. This will force vendors to distinguish their product offerings and service extensions through a clear and unique value proposition. Otherwise, they would face a threat to their survival in the highly competitive environment.







MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements in Fencing



New technologies like solar-powered electrical fencing, virtual fencing, and smart fencing are increasing the adoption of fencing usage in the fencing market. With economic advancements and more innovations, military manufacturing hubs, research hubs, and nuclear facilities are increasing as the countries prosper. These factors are demanding a new level of fencing for security purposes. Also, the schools are demanding more fencing for the safety of students. These factors demand manufacturers invest more in new technologies that provide better fencing solutions while overcoming the limitations of older fencing methods.



Rising Need for Fencing at National Borders



Borders are mainly associated with the boundary formed to regulate and sometimes to prevent the movement of goods and services to a country. Therefore, the borders are commonly related to forming a security perimeter for regulating entry into the zone of a sovereign nation. Therefore, governments are making higher investments in erecting fencing at national borders. China constructed a massive Myanmar border wall. To fight against terrorism, Pakistan is also about to reach a breakthrough. It is constructing a fence barrier on the Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan, a land border of 2,640 km that passes through tough mountains, narrow rock passages, and densely forested valleys. BSF is pushing tech to disable drones and new border fences in India. Under a pilot project in Amritsar, new fences have been installed at the Indo-Pak border and in Silchar, Assam, the Indo-Bangladesh border. Also, it helps maintain an effective watch and prevent intervention by third-country nationals.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Volatility in Raw Material Prices



Raw materials constitute the largest cost component in manufacturing fencing. Moreover, raw materials account for 50% to 60% of the overall cost of the final products. The prices of major raw materials such as plastic, metal, and wood, among others used for the manufacture of fencing, have increased significantly over the last few years. Moreover, the cost of steel has fluctuated since 2020, and hence, people are shifting toward eco-friendly fencing; however, it requires high maintenance. The cost of wood is increasing constantly in the market, as heavy rain disrupts the normal supply chain, increasing the cost of the product. Stone poles were also one of the classical methods of fencing. The increasing cost of stones due to the shortage of laborers, shortage of stones, and government restrictions in some countries to limit cutting stones have increased the cost of stone fencing, and such factors are projected to hamper the growth of the fencing market.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY MATERIAL



The global fencing market by material is segmented into metal, wood, plastic, and concrete. The segment is growing due to rising demand for secure, durable, and long-lasting perimeter solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Technological advancements, such as improved coatings that prevent corrosion and enhance the longevity of metal fences, while government regulations mandating security standards are driving the segment growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, growth in the construction industry, especially in emerging economies, is fueling the need for metal fencing in both temporary and permanent installations. Metal fencing also has a higher share among end-users, which requires safety as well as sturdiness.

INSIGHTS BY INSTALLATION



The contractor installation holds the largest share of the global fencing market in 2023. A skilled fence contractor helps in choosing the best materials for one's property, climate, and specific requirements. The fence contractor is available throughout the whole installation and repair process and offers various advantages to business owners and homeowners. Also, the fencing contractor provides experience-based placement and design recommendations, with access to specialized tools used in the installation, which saves the money of buying or renting costly equipment for a one-time fence installation.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION



The retail distribution segment holds the most prominent share of the global fencing market. Retail is the most preferred distribution channel for customers. Retail stores offer immediate access to the products they provide. Retail sales of fencing were high compared to online sales as consumers prefer to shop for fencing in person due to the lack of awareness of the types of fencing and logistical issues associated with sizeable fencing material.

Furthermore, in the majority of cases in the market, the customer is presented with a contract, which requires them to make a deal after visiting the office or checking the sample in person; such factors contribute to the growth of the retail segment.

INSIGHTS BY TYPE



The global fencing market by type is segmented into fixed and temporary. The fixed-type segment holds the most significant market share. The fixed-type fencing segment is growing due to rising security concerns, urbanization, and infrastructure development, driving demand for durable fencing solutions. Also, increased agricultural activity and the need for property boundary control further contribute to segment growth. Additionally, the construction boom and a growing preference for aesthetically pleasing, customizable fencing options are propelling the market forward.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The global fencing market by end-user is segmented into residential, agricultural, military & defense, government, petroleum & chemicals, mining, energy & power, warehouse & storage, and others. By end-user, the residential segment dominated the global industry. The residential fencing market has been the driving force for the overall fencing market globally. And this can be attributed to the fact that the residential segment is witnessing growth in terms of new construction and renovations across the globe. For the residential segment, wood fencing is most used, and for homeowners looking for outdoor living spaces with security, the demand for fencing is increasing significantly despite higher costs.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America dominated the global fencing market, accounting for over 35% of the global market share in 2023. The region's market growth is supported by rising investments in R&D for enhanced materials and increasing demand from remodeling and renovation developments in the region. Moreover, the demand for fencing is influenced by various factors, including agriculture, security, environmental concerns, and urban development. The region's vast geography, diverse ecosystems, and economic activities shape the fencing market in several ways.



The European fencing market is mainly driven by installations in new non-residential buildings or by renovation or replacement of existing structures. In big markets such as Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, and the Nordics, the market is mainly driven by product innovations introduced by key players. In the emerging markets of central and eastern Europe, rapidly developing infrastructure and construction output are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the boom of e-commerce in developing markets such as China, India, South Korea, and other countries is increasing the demand for warehousing and the purchase of more storage spaces, which leads to the demand for fencing.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key Company Profiles

Bekaert

Associated Materials

Ameristar Perimeter Security

Poly Vinyl Creations

Other Prominent Vendors

Betafence

Long Fence

CertainTeed

Gregory Industries

Ply Gem

Fiberon

Specrail

Barrette

Titan Gate & Fence

Siddall & Hilton

Smart Fence

Nemtek

A-1 Fence

DEXA Square Private

Just Fence

Hi-Coat

Quickfence

Cascade Fence & Deck

AFTEC, LLC

Jacksons Fencing

Protective

Australian Security Fencing

CLD

HEBEI JINSHI Industrial Metal Co.

Seven Trust

GSM America Inc.

Specialized Storage Solutions

