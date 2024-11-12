A New Perception of Sound: AAM Defence Elevates Weapon Attachments with Striker-17 & Striker-19 Silencers

Vilnius, Lithuania, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AAM Defence

In a world turmoiled by wars, the Guns and Accessories market is increasingly evolving; valued at $7.035 billion in 2023, it’s predicted to grow to $11.73 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6%. AAM Defence, co-founded by Giedrius Malakauskas and Tomas Daniulis in 2022, elevates this landscape by manufacturing high-quality, durable, and reliable silencers with innovative 3D-printing technologies.

Composed of professionals from diverse shooting disciplines, AAM Defence is rapidly advancing the industry, ensuring customer needs are not only met but exceeded. With plans to develop more products, its current offering includes Striker-17 and Striker-19, next-generation silencers designed specifically for combat use. Both models, created locally in Lithuania, significantly reduce sound dispersion, helping a shooter remain unnoticed. The silencers’ neutral color, simplistic cylinder shape, and non-glossy surface act like camouflage, seamlessly blending in with one’s surroundings.

Curated with unparalleled precision and to the highest standard, the most notable difference between the two models is in their parameters. A more compact Striker-17 measures 175 mm (6.9”) in height, 530 g (18.7 oz) in weight, and 5.56 mm in caliber, compared to Striker-19’s 195 mm (7.7”), 560 g (19.75 oz), and 7.62 mm, respectively. Moreover, while Striker-17 is made of 1/2-28 mounting thread, Striker-19 uses a 5/8-24 mount.

Instrumental in the development process was Giedrius Malakauskas, a seasoned mechanical engineer with a comprehensive understanding of the weapon market dynamics. As the CEO of AAM Defence, he also leverages his over 10 years of experience in trading metals, refining the company’s 3D-printing capabilities. Using the INCONEL 718 alloy, AAM curated products that meet the AEP-4785 NATO Standard, reducing noise by >22 decibels.

AAM Defence’s next-level experience begins at the conceptualization stage. Pushing the boundaries of traditional silencers, the company crafts projects specifically for automatic rifles, significantly increasing their durability. With a well-thought-out design, Striker-17 and Striker-19 reduce the impact of a shot on the shooter, minimizing the noise by reducing the temperature and pressure.

The INCONEL 718 alloy is also crucial to the silencers’ success. Unlike the often-used stainless steel – frequently chosen as it is easy to machine – INCONEL 718, a nickel-chromium-based superalloy, is suitable for extreme environments and resistant to high temperatures and pressure. “Most of the producers of stainless steel silencers issue a 2-year warranty of 5000 shots. After that time, the material naturally wears off,” stresses Giedrius. “INCONEL 718 can handle a lot more pressure, offering a more durable solution, withstanding extreme temperatures between -100C (-148F) to +750C (+1382F). We can easily guarantee 10,000 shots.”

Striker-17 and -19’s simple design, encompassing just 2 parts, allows for easy disassembling, which enables users to clean their silencers without complications. Moreover, the design minimizes gas blowback. This is an incredible benefit due to the toxic side effect of gas blowback with the use of traditional silencers.

A standout feature of this 3D-printed model is its ability to be produced without the supports. In a sleek and streamlined process, the manufacturing happens without the need to remove the supports from various parts, which significantly reduces the manufacturing time and cost. As AAM Defence continues to set a new standard for the industry, the company plans to expand its product range and open a mass-production factory offering a lucrative investing opportunity for bankers and entrepreneurs alike.

Reflecting on the company’s mission, Giedrius concludes: “Our mission has always been centered around adapting 3D printing to produce high-quality parts time efficiently and without excessive costs. The end goal is to revolutionize the production of weapons globally and enhance firearms with durable, reliable, and advantageous silencers. In combat, every move matters, and accessories aren’t where we can cut corners.”







Media Contact

Name: Giedrius Malakauskas

Email: info@aamdefence.com



