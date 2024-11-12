CCT Showcases its EEASY Lid at PLMA’s Private Label Trade Show

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), maker of the EEASY Lid, the first jar lid innovation in 80 years, today announces it will bring its EEASY Lid to PLMA’s annual Private Label Trade Show in Chicago on November 17-19.

CCT’s patented EEASY Lid offers brands a revolutionary way to enhance accessibility for their jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows users to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid, reducing the amount of torque needed to twist off the lid by up to 50%. The EEASY Lid is also the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid, providing brands a more sustainable option compared to traditional steel lids without sacrificing durability.

The EEASY Lid continues to expand its presence on products across the United States. Most recently, CCT announced that the EEASY Lid became available atop Chilau Foods’ products in more than 250 Meijer stores.

In addition to Meijer stores, the EEASY Lid is also currently being used on products in more than 250 Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets stores, as well as select specialty grocers in the Northeast. The EEASY Lid is also being used on products in EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany.

The EEASY Lid will be available in additional grocers by the end of the year. CCT is also currently working to expand the presence of the EEASY Lid internationally, having recently partnered with a broker to bring the innovation to consumers in Spain and Latin America.

“PLMA is one of the most important events for us each year, and it’s special each year to look back on the EEASY Lid’s progress since the previous PLMA,” said Brandon Bach, president of CCT. “Nobody – regardless of age, gender, or physical capability – should struggle to open a jar, and tradeshows like this allow us to show potential partners first-hand the benefits the EEASY Lid can have.”

Earlier this year, a white paper titled, “New Aluminum Lug Closure Reduces Removal Torque while Ensuring Hermetic Seals in Glass Jars,” was published in Food Protection Trends, a publication that contains articles on applied research, applications of current technology and more.

The white paper compared the EEASY Lid to traditional steel lug jar lids – the packaging industry standard. Findings from the white paper showed that the EEASY Lid delivered a hermetic seal comparable to jars with the standard steel lug closures, meaning the EEASY Lid does not affect sealing performance. Removal torque values for jars with the EEASY Lid were 20% to 51% lower than those for standard lids, making jars with the EEASY Lid easier to open.

CCT produces the 63 mm lug EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

CCT’s booth at PLMA is Booth F1148 in the North Hall.

Click here to download the press kit, which includes images, research, videos and labels.

EEASY Lids and demo products are available by request.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASY™ Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in nearly 80 years and an honoree of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design award. CCT’s software designed patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar much easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. The EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable than and as durable as traditional steel lids. CCT is partnered with Germany-based Trade Consult – a sales and marketing firm focusing on the grocery industry and food manufacturers – to coordinate overall execution of the EEASY Lid into the European marketplace. The EEASY Lid is manufactured at the company's 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. The EEASY Lid is being used on products in more than 500 Meijer, Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets stores as well as select EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany. For more information on the EEASY Lid, visit eeasylid.com .

