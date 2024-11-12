VizyPay and Boutique Hub Combine Holidays to Celebrate Small Businesses

WAUKEE, Iowa, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay, the leading payment processing fintech serving small businesses in rural America, announces the return of its third annual Look Local First Day on Nov. 18, 2024, in support of local businesses with several new initiatives.

For the first time, the community celebration will span an entire week, with VizyPay hosting a vendor fair at the Des Moines Heritage Center and partnering with The Boutique Hub for Pink Friday, an initiative rallying shoppers to think local on Nov. 22, 2024.

“We created Look Local First Day to inspire people to think about the essential role small businesses play in their neighborhoods and to encourage shoppers to support them, especially at such a critical time of year,” said Akilah Anders, senior brand specialist at VizyPay.

Taking place on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST at the Des Moines Heritage Center, the first-ever Look Local First Holiday Sip n' Shop will feature 45 local small businesses, including food trucks, boutiques, home goods, gifts and more, to kick off the holiday shopping season ahead of Black Friday. Admission is free, and the first 100 guests will receive an event-exclusive swag bag. As small purchases have a big impact on the community, all attendees are encouraged to take the pledge to spend at least $20 with a small business this holiday season.

Continuing the celebrations, a special episode of VizyPay’s Let’s UnWine series will feature Ashley Alderson, CEO and founder of The Boutique Hub. The episode focuses on the power of small businesses and the positive impact they have when supported by their communities. It will also highlight why local businesses deserve our attention now more than ever.

“VizyPay’s Look Local First Day and The Boutique Hub’s Pink Friday complement each other perfectly. We’re both committed to advocating for small business, amplifying the message of boutique shopping and keeping business within local economies during the holiday season,” said Outhay Lovan, chief strategy officer at VizyPay. “We’re excited to partner with The Boutique Hub to spread this message to a wider audience.”

“Teaming up with VizyPay for Look Local First Day allows us to amplify a message we’re both passionate about,” Alderson said. “This is a unique opportunity to inspire consumers to support the incredible, hardworking people who pour everything into their businesses every day.”

VizyPay first introduced Look Local First Day in 2022 to unite communities and business owners during the holiday shopping season. VizyPay’s community outreach has expanded quickly through its Look Local First initiatives, including monthly Look Local First Friday happy hours that bring together local small business owners. These initiatives reach thousands of people, helping business owners share their unique stories and getting shoppers to appreciate the value of buying local.

Register for the Look Local First Holiday Sip n' Shop here: https://www.desmoinesheritagecenter.org/event-details/look-local-first-day-holiday-sip-nshop. Learn more about VizyPay at VizyPay.com and The Boutique Hub at theboutiquehub.com.

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #1841 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 305%.

About Boutique Hub

Established in 2013, The Boutique Hub is the largest and most trusted boutique retail community in the world. The Boutique Hub connects thousands of independent retailers with hundreds of wholesale brands and vetted service providers. Our trusted network is accessible to members 24 hours a day and provides data driven education and live coaching. The Boutique Hub has created a lasting impact on the retail industry, and those who depend on it.

