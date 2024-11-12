Information on shares, voting rights and authorized capital

After acquiring its own shares on 12 November 2024, Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) pursuant to Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania provides information on the total number of voting rights granted by the shares issued by it and the amount of the authorized capital, the number of shares and their nominal value:

Type of shares Ordinary registered shares ISIN code LT0000102253 Bank’s LEI code 549300TK038P6EV4YU51 Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0.29 Number of shares, units 662 996 646 Authorised capital, EUR 192 269 027,34 Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units 662 996 646 Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders 655 128 772

Tomas Varenbergas