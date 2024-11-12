DemandScience and Terminus Merge, Creating a Global Leader in B2B Revenue Marketing

DANVERS, MA and ATLANTA, GA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a leading B2B revenue intelligence and demand generation company that accelerates global growth for clients, and Terminus, a leading account-centric platform for revenue growth, today announced that Terminus has merged into DemandScience. The newly combined company will operate under the DemandScience brand.

The combination moves DemandScience forward as a global B2B revenue marketing company with a next-generation account-based experience (“ABX”) platform and omnichannel solutions that enable marketers to accelerate every point along the buying journey. Peter Cannone will continue to serve as CEO, while Terminus CEO Rich Howarth will become CTO of the combined company.

“We helped thousands of marketers and sellers across the globe exceed their goals and drive meaningful, predictable revenue growth,” said Peter Cannone. “As a result of this strategic combination, we are bringing to market the most powerful B2B revenue marketing platform available to support the entire buyer’s journey from top of funnel to successful close. To date, both companies have succeeded independently in large part due to their respective dedicated team members and exceptional customers, and now that we have combined forces, we will strive to scale rapidly to meet market demands.”

Benefits of the DemandScience and Terminus combination for customers and B2B marketers:

Accelerate lead generation, increase pipeline velocity, and maximize ROI.

Identify, qualify, and nurture high-quality leads.

Seamless coordination with sales closes deals faster.

Unified reporting and deep account insights enable optimization of performance across all activation channels.

Data protocols support compliance with GDPR, UK GDPR, CCPA, TCPA data protection laws, and more.

“We have a strong partnership with DemandScience, whose commitment to helping B2B teams drive revenue and deliver measurable ROI is exactly what modern marketing teams rely on to meet today’s demands,” said Lorena Fortuna, Principal Marketing Manager at Adobe. “This merger between two industry leaders is an exciting step forward, empowering marketers and sellers to engage the full buyer journey and capture both revenue and market share.”

DemandScience’s award-winning omnichannel solutions:

ABX by DemandScience will launch as the first global platform for marketers and sellers that powers concurrent ABM and Syndication activation and unified reporting across diverse channels .

. Revenue Marketing Intelligence and Data solutions including a Global Audience of more than 225 million IT decision makers from 17+ million companies, Data Audits & Builds, Data Enrichment, Data Cleansing, and Data Analytics & Reporting.

IT decision makers from 17+ million companies, Data Audits & Builds, Data Enrichment, Data Cleansing, and Data Analytics & Reporting. Demand Generation solutions including Content Syndication, HQL, and BANT that use a data-first approach to integrate intent and technographic signals and accurately target buyer personas for effective lead generation.

that use a data-first approach to integrate intent and technographic signals and accurately target buyer personas for effective lead generation. Precision-driven Display Advertising to maximize brand visibility and engagement.

to maximize brand visibility and engagement. Custom Content solutions in diverse formats tailored to educate and engage buyers.

solutions in diverse formats tailored to educate and engage buyers. Partner Marketing with turnkey solutions that enable teams to successfully market with, through, and to partners.

that enable teams to successfully market with, through, and to partners. Event Marketing solutions including Executive Roundtable Dinners, Curated Experiences, and Event Recruitment.

solutions including Executive Roundtable Dinners, Curated Experiences, and Event Recruitment. B2B Email Marketing with insights that enable performance optimization and ensure cost-effective results.

“Our organizations’ cultures and shared understanding of the market and what marketers and sellers need to excel in today’s new normal are incredibly similar,” said Rich Howarth, CTO of DemandScience. “As a result, our vision for the future and our combined IP, product innovations and go-to-market solutions align perfectly, and immediately differentiate us from the competition. Collectively, our new organization has moved to the next level – if you’re a B2B marketer or seller, we can help you unlock revenue potential and exceed your company targets.”

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial advisor to DemandScience, and Raymond James served as financial advisor to Terminus throughout the transactions.

For more information, visit here.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is the premier B2B demand generation company accelerating global growth for clients. The DemandScience intelligence platform empowers B2B organizations to swiftly identify the right accounts and target in-market buyers with precision. By combining groundbreaking technologies, machine learning and data science innovation, the company ensures timely delivery of accurate data, intelligence, and insights, adding value to the end-to-end journey from initial engagement to conversion. Founded in 2012, DemandScience provides 1,500 global customers with superior marketing solutions, B2B data, and leads. With a team of 500+ employees across operations in seven countries, DemandScience is one of only 107 companies in history to be named to the Inc. 5000 for 11 consecutive years. Connect on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Terminus

Terminus is the leading account centric platform for revenue growth. Our mission is to empower go-to-market teams to drive revenue impact for a sustainable growth advantage. 1000+ customers, including Gainsight, Roche, and Dow Jones, have turned marketing into a growth engine with our industry-leading first-party data, B2B advertising, and multi-channel engagement platform. Terminus is proud to be G2 leader in ABM for 17 consecutive quarters.