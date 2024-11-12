Stride Autism Centers Appoints Emily Patrizi as Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride Autism Centers, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children ages 2 to 6, is pleased to announce the appointment of Emily Patrizi as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Emily joins Stride’s leadership team to help the company continue its expansion and deepen impact in underserved communities across the midwest.

With over 20 years of experience in autism and education fields, Emily Patrizi is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst who brings extensive clinical and operational expertise to Stride. Recently, she served as the COO of Trumpet Behavioral Health, where she spent more than 13 years shaping and scaling ABA programs. Throughout her career, Emily has instituted strategies to elevate clinical care and operational efficiency, making her a standout leader in the ABA field.

"The culture at Stride Autism Centers reflects everything that first drew me to this field 20 years ago," said Emily Patrizi. "Our work is wholly centered on people and a genuine commitment to serving others. Stride brings this mission to life by expanding access to early intervention services, making a meaningful impact for families and communities. I am incredibly grateful and humbled to be part of such an authentic and dedicated team, one that truly lives its values each day."

A Commitment to Mission-Driven Growth

Since opening its first clinic in 2020, Stride has expanded to 20 centers across Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. To meet the urgent demand for ABA therapy services, Stride doubled care hours in 2023 and continues to grow rapidly.

“We are so excited to welcome Emily to our team,” said Brad Zelinger, Founder and CEO of Stride Autism Centers. “Emily’s exceptional track record as both a clinical and operational leader and her deep expertise in ABA make her an invaluable addition as we continue our mission-driven growth. Her commitment to advancing quality care and expanding access to essential services aligns perfectly with Stride’s core values. I am confident that her leadership will amplify the impact we make for children and families in the communities we serve.”

As COO, Emily will oversee key areas including center operations, HR, technology and data, and support with clinical project initiatives.

About Stride Autism Centers

Stride Autism Centers is a mission-driven organization dedicated to providing evidence-based ABA therapy to children with autism ages 2 to 6. With locations across Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, Stride's programs integrate structured one-on-one therapy with naturalistic group activities. These programs are designed to promote skills in communication, emotional regulation, school readiness, social interaction, self-care, and more. Stride Autism Centers was named a 2024 Top Workplaces award winner with special recognition for Professional Development and Employee Well-being.

For more information, please call us at 515-207-5251 or visit Stride Autism Centers.