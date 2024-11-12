Kargo and the Ad Council Expand ‘Love, Your Mind’ Mental Health Awareness Campaign With New CTV Overlay

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo, an innovator in digital advertising, is helping the “Love, Your Mind” campaign from Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council drive awareness of mental health resources to more people.

The partnership utilizes Kargo’s new CTV overlay format to amplify the meaningful campaign across holiday content, live-streamed sports and movies to maximize exposure across an engaged audience. While viewers are leaning-in: watching an episode, game, or movie, the overlay sits on top of the content allowing the poignant message of “Love, Your Mind” to reach a wider audience.

“We're excited to partner with Kargo to help extend the reach of our ‘Love, Your Mind’ campaign to normalize discussions about mental health and get much-needed resources to people across the country,” said DJ Perera, Chief Media Officer, the Ad Council. “By engaging audiences when they are already viewing content they enjoy, we can effectively reach them with our message of prioritizing mental health.”

The initiative inspires people across the country to nurture their relationship with their minds the same way they care for their closest personal relationships.

“Kargo is thrilled to partner with the Ad Council to amplify the ‘Love, Your Mind’ campaign with our new CTV overlay formats to remind people to love their minds,” shared Harry Kargman, Founder & CEO, Kargo.

“The hardest part is driving awareness, but Kargo’s new overlay format will grab viewers’ attention and remind people that no matter what else is going on in their lives, they can love themselves regardless of the twists and turns.”

The “Love, Your Mind” overlay debuted in October and will run through Nov. 17, 2024. It features a QR code that will take viewers to the LoveYourMindToday.org website, which helps individuals explore specific emotions and scenarios that can affect their mental health, along with suggesting self-care strategies and coping practices.

The website also features stories from a variety of people reflecting on how they have navigated their own challenges, assuring site visitors that they are not alone in their struggles. The campaign aims to help people to be more open, accepting and proactive when it comes to mental health.

About Kargo

Kargo creates memorable experiences to captivate consumer attention and deliver the only media marketplace with 100% premium supply for brands. With a suite of exclusive cross channel advertising solutions, it is the choice for leading brands looking to drive meaningful customer connections across mobile, desktop, connected television, and social. Focused on performance, Kargo helps the world’s largest advertisers achieve incremental brand lift and higher returns on ad spend. For publishers, Kargo’s proprietary platform maximizes revenue per impression through unique creative and targeting solutions. Founded in 2003, Kargo is headquartered in New York with offices across the globe.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns — Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun violence prevention, the overdose crisis, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org , join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X , and view campaign creative on YouTube .

Contact:

Emily Riley

emily@rileystrategic.com

914-330-1128