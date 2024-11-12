Mimecast launches Partner ONE™ MSP Program to unify and strengthen partner experience

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a leading global Human Risk Management platform, today announced the launch of its Partner ONE™ MSP Program, an advancement to their industry-leading partner program.

The Partner ONE MSP Program is built to deliver a consistent and scalable partner experience for managed service providers (MSPs) by providing partners with the support they need to grow, evolve, differentiate and amplify their business via a predictable and simplified program with clear requirements and performance-based pathways. At the same time, Mimecast is unlocking new partner experiences through MSP APIs, powering stronger go-to-market strategy, complete with new products and pricing.

Mimecast serves more than 42,000 customers across 100 countries and protects over 27 million end users through its industry-leading Human Risk Management platform. The Partner ONE MSP Program allows partners to adopt Mimecast’s products into their portfolio and strengthen their offerings to meet the demands of their customers.

Mimecast’s partner platform will enable MSPs to take advantage of various automated processes such as API automation capabilities, integration with certain third-party marketplaces, and bulk remediation and action capabilities. The updated partner experience delivers a simple onboarding process, data-driven customer insights, and a new user experience with an improved partner portal design. In addition, MSPs will benefit from a streamlined support process and case routing, access to technical team members and senior technical resources.

“In the face of a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, choosing the right security partners is paramount for MSPs – and our revamped program has been curated to support partners in all their needs,” said Stan de Boisset, SVP of WW Partners at Mimecast. “MSPs will have the power to offer our best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to their customers while receiving unparalleled support in the form of training opportunities, 24/7 support team access and integration into the Mimecast community.”

The Partner ONE MSP Program brings new, exciting go-to-market opportunities and experiences that will help enable MSPs to offer Mimecast’s rich platform to their customers.

Key benefits of the program include:

To learn more about the Mimecast Partner ONE MSP Program, and the new simplified onboarding process, please visit here.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a leading AI-powered, API-enabled connected Human Risk Management platform, purpose-built to protect organizations from the spectrum of cyber threats. Integrating cutting-edge technology with human-centric pathways, our platform enhances visibility. It provides strategic insight that enables decisive action and empowers businesses to protect their collaborative environments, safeguard their critical data and actively engage employees in reducing risk and enhancing productivity. More than 42,000 businesses worldwide trust Mimecast to help them keep ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape. From insider risk to external threats, with Mimecast customers get more. More visibility. More insight. More agility. More security.

Mimecast, the Mimecast logo and Mimecast Partner ONE are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries.

