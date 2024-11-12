Verizon and Barbie® team up to turn the DreamHouse into the StreamHouse Powered by Verizon Home Internet – and you’re invited!

The Barbie® DreamHouse™ is now the StreamHouse

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Verizon and Barbie®, today announced a first-ever collaboration showcasing Barbie as the star of Verizon’s holiday campaign, including content and experiences for fans of all ages.

With Barbie “Malibu” Roberts, Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts, Ken and all of their friends at the forefront of Verizon’s 360 marketing campaign — across digital, TV, social media, and outdoor billboards — fans will see the iconic, instantly recognizable Barbie DreamHouse™ turn into a Barbie StreamHouse powered by Verizon. The centerpiece of the campaign, the Barbie StreamHouse, captures all the ways Verizon Home Internet powers every corner of Barbie’s home and every room – including gaming, connected home devices, and with exclusive savings through Verizon’s myPlan . A life-sized replica of the Barbie DreamHouse transformed into the Barbie StreamHouse will pop up in New York City, and is sure to be THE holiday family destination of the season.

“The holiday season is an incredibly special time for Verizon and our customers, and we wanted to do something big, entertaining, and first-of-its-kind. With Barbie, we found the perfect partner to turn “dreamy” into “streamy” through a campaign sure to captivate and delight families and fans everywhere,” said Leslie Berland, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon. “The Barbie StreamHouse brings to life the magic of Barbie and friends, powered by Verizon Home Internet and all the ways our customers live and play. We can’t wait to host everyone and experience the world of Verizon and Barbie like never before.”

“When Verizon tapped Barbie to bring her signature star power and cultural cachet to their holiday campaign, we both saw the perfect opportunity to create something extraordinary for our fans that spans generations,” said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer, Mattel. “Bringing this landmark partnership to life through compelling content and a life-size Barbie StreamHouse, inviting fans to step into the collaborative world of Barbie and Verizon, represents our shared passion for engaging our audiences in unexpected ways.”

Visiting the Barbie StreamHouse IRL

A must-see destination in NYC this holiday season, the Barbie StreamHouse, powered by Verizon will be open to fans of all ages from December 12 - 15 in the heart of NYC’s SoHo neighborhood, at 214 Lafayette Street, New York. Guests will be delighted by a variety of activities including:

An interactive experience designed to be shared : Attendees will be guided through the house via a mobile experience hosted by Barbie with holiday photo opportunities, interactive games, surprises, giveaways and more.

: Attendees will be guided through the house via a mobile experience hosted by Barbie with holiday photo opportunities, interactive games, surprises, giveaways and more. Exclusive merchandise: A few lucky Verizon customers who attend the pop up will have the opportunity to score exclusive merch, t-shirts, customized phone cases and more.

A few lucky Verizon customers who attend the pop up will have the opportunity to score exclusive merch, t-shirts, customized phone cases and more. The best holiday gifts inspiration: Visitors can tackle their dream holiday list with a virtual shopping experience featuring the hottest holiday gifts from Barbie and Verizon, including the Barbie Phone , Verizon’s Gizmo Watch , and more.



Empowerment and Philanthropy

Through a partnership with Barbie Dream Gap Project, a multi-year global initiative created to raise awareness around limiting factors that prevent girls from reaching their full potential and Girls, Inc ., New York City, the preeminent girls’ leadership organization equipping girls to reach their full potential, Mattel Philanthropy and Verizon will be hosting 100 students for a special Barbie StreamHouse experience. In addition to enjoying all the StreamHouse has to offer, students will enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at Verizon technology, and receive holiday play kits with Barbie toys and merchandise.

Students from a neighboring Verizon Innovative Learning school are also invited to enjoy the StreamHouse. Verizon Innovative Learning is a free initiative that empowers students to reach their full potential through extensive support for teachers, free tech-infused learning, emerging technologies including 5G, and internet access. The initiative has reached nearly 8 million students across the nation.

Verizon helps keep your family connected and gives you peace of mind

The partnership showcases Verizon’s portfolio of offerings for families including:

Verizon Family , a service that helps families stay connected and safe with features like location sharing, parental controls, and Safe Walk & SOS.

, a service that helps families stay connected and safe with features like location sharing, parental controls, and Safe Walk & SOS. The Gizmo Watch 3 - Adventure , the newest children’s smartwatch that provides reliable connection between a child and their caregiver.

, the newest children’s smartwatch that provides reliable connection between a child and their caregiver. Verizon Home Internet which can connect and power the whole family’s connection needs across gaming, streaming, learning and more.

which can connect and power the whole family’s connection needs across gaming, streaming, learning and more. myPlan, a completely customizable phone, streaming and connected services plan for the whole family, including a special holiday promotion this season for four lines for the price of three. New and existing myPlan customers can trade in their old, broken phones at any time for guaranteed trade-in value.

The StreamHouse on Social

Follow @Verizon , @Barbie and @Mattel on Instagram and @Verizon and @Barbie on TikTok to get a glimpse into the world of Barbie, powered by Verizon. For more information on the StreamHouse destination in NYC, visit StreamHouseExperience.com .

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

