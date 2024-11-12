Vontier’s Driivz Releases Version 8 of Smart EV Charging and Energy Management Software Platform

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driivz , an EVolve™e-mobility portfolio company of Vontier (NYSE: VNT) and leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, today announced the release of the latest version of its smart electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management software platform. As a global EV charging software leader, Driivz currently enables hundreds of millions of events for millions of EV drivers while managing more than 100,000 chargers.

The hardware agnostic Driivz Platform V8 will increase operational excellence and reliability for large EV charging networks, while providing optimized energy management across every charging site. With an accompanying new mobile app, contactless payment support, and new NACS charger connection support, the Platform V8 will alleviate drivers’ charge anxieties by providing a seamless end-to-end experience.

“Reliability and seamlessness are two fundamental ingredients in a healthy, efficient EV charging network,” said Oren Halevi, Chief Product Officer at Driivz. “The Driivz Platform V8 gives drivers seamless and reliable charging experiences. It does this by arming charging networks and service providers with instant insight and end-to-end control. The e-mobility transition continues to roll forward, powered by our smart and adaptable platform.”

Operational Excellence and Reliability

Operators of large EV charging networks face unique challenges in maintaining operational excellence which the Platform V8 is designed to address with a modernized UX and streamlined workflows, that allow operators to cut through noise and maintain charger uptime and reliability.

The Operator Portal introduces a new dashboard, which provides a comprehensive view of network health, while allowing easy drill-down to access more detailed information. The new Charger Summary consolidates essential charger information into one page, simplifying the workflow for support teams and call center reps. This enables better response times and quicker resolution of charger issues to increase driver satisfaction while reducing costs.

Platform V8 also enables bulk operations on multiple chargers, ensuring consistency across the network while securing the structure and integrity of the data. Operators can now apply sequential firmware updates in bulk to any group of chargers to ensure they are consistently up to date with the latest firmware version. Similarly, preset charger configurations can be constructed or exported from top-performing chargers and then applied in bulk to similar groups of chargers to ensure they are met with an optimal configuration.

Smart Energy Management

The Driivz Platform V8 puts the power of improved profitability and ROI on charging infrastructure in the hands of network operators through enhanced smart energy management features that include:

Quick Topology Setup: Enables quick and easy setup of a site’s electrical topology by entering some basic parameters in a simple wizard

Enables quick and easy setup of a site’s electrical topology by entering some basic parameters in a simple wizard SmartChain Dashboard : Provides useful at-a-glance metrics on the availability and utilization of energy for EV charging

: Provides useful at-a-glance metrics on the availability and utilization of energy for EV charging List View : A detailed breakdown of EV charging infrastructure as a hierarchical list, simplifying the process of setting up, monitoring and managing sites’ electrical topology

: A detailed breakdown of EV charging infrastructure as a hierarchical list, simplifying the process of setting up, monitoring and managing sites’ electrical topology Topology View : Displays EV charging infrastructure as a color-coded tree that clarifies the energy flow and provides the energy status of each element

: Displays EV charging infrastructure as a color-coded tree that clarifies the energy flow and provides the energy status of each element Side Panel: Provides additional details such as a live feed of energy flow, meter values, transaction profiles and more, for any element in the list or topology view



Seamless Charging Experience for EV Drivers

Charge anxiety is replacing range anxiety as a significant barrier to EV adoption. Potential and current EV drivers have moved from worrying about battery range to distressing about finding available, operational charging points on accessible networks. Driivz Platform V8 addresses issues related to charge anxiety by:

promoting driver satisfaction with a new mobile app that emphasizes user experience and usability. The new app can display nearby chargers on a map or in a list, and places all main capabilities one or two clicks away

giving network operators banner capabilities in the new mobile app, which allow them to communicate with drivers about promotions and new features

making the charging experience seamless through extended support for contactless payments



Additionally, the Driivz Platform V8 now supports NACS connectors, giving network operators service access for the most common EV charging connector type in the U.S.

The V8 Platform’s Insite for Fleets function now offers reports that provide EV fleet operators with transparency into all charging activities - both within charging depots and at other locations. This enables easy reconciliation with fleet drivers for charging sessions.

To learn more, visit www.driivz.com .

About Driivz

Driivz, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and part of its EVolve™ e-mobility portfolio, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry’s dynamic and continuous transformation. The company’s intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools.

Driivz’s team of EV experts serves customers in more than 30 countries, including global industry players such as EVgo, Shell, Circle K, Volvo Group, Centrica, Recharge, St1, Kople, ESB, Mer, Francis Energy, Ennet Corporation and eMobility Power. The Driivz platform currently manages more than a hundred thousand public chargers (hundreds of thousands in roaming) and hundreds of millions of events for millions of EV drivers in North America, Europe and APAC. For more information, please visit https://driivz.com/

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

