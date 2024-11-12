Blink Charging and ChargeHub Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enable EV Roaming Throughout North America

Blink to team with ChargeHub, the leading EV roaming hub in North America, making Blink chargers available to ChargeHub customers – boosting range confidence and charging accessibility for electrified fleets and millions of drivers.

Bowie, Md., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced a strategic passport hub data sharing and roaming agreement (“Agreement”) with ChargeHub , North America’s leading EV roaming hub. As part of the collaboration, Blink’s public EV chargers can now be visible to e-mobility service providers (eMSPs) and charge point operators (CPOs) connected to ChargeHub’s Passport roaming hub. Blink’s public EV chargers can now be activated by the ChargeHub eMSP app, which serves over a million users, according to ChargeHub.

For electric vehicle (EV) drivers, the collaboration between Blink and ChargeHub represents a game-changer in the charging experience. This collaboration grants access to an expanding network of chargers while offering a streamlined payment process through a single account of the user’s choice. As a result, drivers can say goodbye to the frustration of juggling multiple accounts across different charging networks, as this alliance enhances the overall EV charging journey.

ChargeHub has swiftly established itself as a leading roaming provider in North America, reporting over 150 active roaming connections that cover more than two-thirds of networked (CCS and J1772) chargers in the U.S. and Canada. With Blink ranking as the third-largest EV charging network in the U.S., this integration is set to enhance access to Blink chargers.

Blink Charging and ChargeHub are committed to providing an exceptional, user-friendly EV charging experience. Integrating Blink’s extensive network with ChargeHub’s tailored roaming services will help to ensure that drivers’ charging needs are met easily and conveniently.

"This collaboration with ChargeHub represents a significant milestone in improving the accessibility and efficiency of our charging solutions. We must aggressively pursue pathways to enable our shared electric vehicle (EV) adoption goals. I am excited to announce our collaboration with ChargeHub as our latest joint initiative,” said Mike Battaglia, CEO-Elect at Blink. “At Blink, we understand the value of EV roaming in enhancing the driver experience and supporting customers’ growth. Teaming up with ChargeHub allows us to improve this experience across the US and Canada, providing broader access to the Blink network as well as a wide range of other charging solutions, all while offering the most advanced roaming capabilities."

“As we observe the rapid growth of charging networks and the growth of OEMs and fleets in the EV space, the need for streamlined roaming solutions is becoming critical,” said Simon Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub. “Our collaboration with Blink will allow millions of drivers from coast-to-coast access to Blink’s chargers while providing them with integrated solutions that seamlessly add EV roaming capabilities to offer the best overall charging experience.”

###

About ChargeHub

ChargeHub is renowned for its EV roaming interoperability hub ( Passport Hub ), a leading solution in North America, enabling the entire industry to easily interconnect and enable large-scale EV roaming to drivers. Passport Hub supports over 150 roaming connections, offering industry partners a turnkey integration to the largest pool of Charging Site Operators in the US and Canada (+120,000) to provide the best charging experience. This major innovation significantly simplifies charging for EV drivers and accelerates the electrification of transportation. ChargeHub also operates the largest network-independent community-driven EV charging app in North America, with over 1 million annual users. https://chargehub.com .

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Blink Media Contact

Nipunika Coe

PR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 266

ChargeHub Contact

Simon Pillarella

spillarella@chargehub.com

1-888-400-0164