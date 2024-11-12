Taboola Announces New, Exclusive Three-Year Deal with The Weather Company

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a new three-year deal with The Weather Company , extending its long-term partnership. The world’s most accurate weather forecaster, The Weather Company provides weather data, insights and scalable solutions in a privacy-forward way, reaching thousands of businesses and 360 million people monthly.

Under the new deal, The Weather Company will continue to leverage Taboola’s suite of products across multiple user touchpoints to grow its audience, optimize user engagement, and drive revenue across digital properties including weather.com , wunderground.com , and The Weather Channel App for iOS and Android. Taboola also helps The Weather Company optimize and tailor the user experience to drive engagement with Taboola Feed , a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized multi-format content recommendations to make for a highly engaging experience.

In addition, The Weather Company will become the exclusive weather provider for the Taboola News lockscreen experience, in partnership with global OEM partners. Participating device holders who choose to get valuable localized weather will soon get the latest hourly and 10-day weather forecasts at a glance from The Weather Channel directly on their lock screen.

“As one of America’s most trusted brands , we provide relevant, compelling weather content to help people plan their daily lives and stay informed no matter the weather,” said D.J. Reali, chief revenue officer, consumer and enterprise data, at The Weather Company. “As the exclusive weather provider for Taboola News on devices globally, we are further expanding global access to reliable, trusted weather data, which has never been more important as our changing climate makes weather increasingly impactful on all of us.”

“The Weather Company is an iconic, trusted source of weather for people all over the world. We’re grateful that they continue to choose us as their native partner,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder at Taboola. “Our relationship is built on years of great cooperation, and we’re looking forward to continuing to work within this brand-safe environment by expanding our partnership in new ways.”

