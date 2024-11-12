Avetta Named a Leader in Supply Chain Sustainability Software by Independent Research Firm

LEHI, Utah and HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, has been recognized as a leader for Supply Chain Sustainability Software by the independent research firm Verdantix. The recently released report “Green Quadrant: Supply Chain Sustainability Software 2024” found that Avetta is helping companies drive innovative sustainability and diversity principles throughout their supply chains.

Companies cannot meet their ESG and sustainability goals without untangling the intricacies of their supply chains. Ongoing scrutiny – from regulators, investors and customers – and higher exposure to environmental and geopolitical risks, has highlighted the need for sustainability, procurement, risk and operations teams to improve transparency and embed ESG considerations into supply chain decision-making. Supply chain sustainability software empowers corporations to address sustainability data challenges in the supply chain, identify exposure to risks, and ensure collaboration with suppliers.

“Supply chains are responsible for a significant portion of a company’s environmental and social impact, often accounting for 80-90% of emissions and other critical ESG metrics,” said Taylor Allis, CPO of Avetta. “Avetta is honored to be named a leader in the 2024 Verdantix Green Quadrant. This acknowledgment reflects our dedication to building the world's largest network of safe, sustainable, and secure suppliers.”

The report is the first supply chain sustainability software assessment that uses Verdantix’s renowned Green Quadrant methodology. Based on its evaluation of 15 companies and their capabilities, the report outlines top sustainability software solutions, trends, and their impact on global supply chains.

This report, which involved a robust company assessment and live product demos, provides insights into how Avetta’s advanced tools enable organizations to comprehensively track supply chain emissions, identify high-risk suppliers, and conduct thorough ESG and sustainability assessments. For businesses exploring supply chain ESG reporting solutions, this report is an essential guide to understanding market leaders like Avetta and making informed investment decisions in sustainability.

To view the full Green Quadrant: Supply Chain Sustainability Software 2024 report, please visit www.avetta.com/blog/avetta-is-a-leader-in-supply-chain-sustainability-software.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For the hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

Media Contact

avetta@hoffman.com