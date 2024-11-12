SUSE AI Gives Control, Privacy, and Trust to Enterprises Implementing Open Source AI Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, open and secure enterprise-grade solutions, today announced availability of SUSE AI, a secure, trusted platform to deploy and run GenAI applications. Delivered as an integrated cloud native solution, SUSE AI comes with built-in flexibility and extensibility. SUSE AI unlocks industry leading large language models (LLMs) and helps companies retain full control of AI Solutions, empowered with choice and sovereignty.

As enterprises move from the AI experimentation phase to deployment, security and compliance pose a significant roadblock to fully realizing AI’s potential. Most AI solutions are not designed with privacy in mind so organizations in highly regulated industries like finance or industries who need to protect their original IP must painstakingly create their own AI solution—a slow, complex, and time-consuming process. SUSE AI addresses these challenges by enabling enterprises to easily run private GenAI solutions, maintaining security without sacrificing the speed and power of AI solutions.

SUSE AI was built with the input of SUSE’s AI Early Access Program, a collaborative initiative bringing together customers and partners with SUSE’s GenAI experts to provide the basis for secure and compliant generative AI in the enterprise.

“AI is incredibly powerful, but without consideration, it has the potential to cause harm and damage reputations. As the value of GenAI - and the need for it - becomes more apparent, we are seeing customers struggle with compliance risks, shadow AI, and a lack of control, not to mention the vendor lock-in and skyrocketing costs associated with early-stage AI solutions,” said Abhinav Puri, Vice President of Portfolio Solutions at SUSE. “SUSE’s approach to AI, delivered in our SUSE AI solutions and the SUSE AI Early Access Program, helps address these issues for customers.”

Nidhi Srivastava, Global Head of AI.Cloud Offerings, TCS, said, “As enterprises demand for more secure, scalable AI solutions, our customers look to us for help in solving their critical challenges in privacy, compliance, and control. We are thrilled to partner with SUSE on the launch of its SUSE AI platform. Its new GenAI capabilities help to maintain security and sovereignty, which is essential in today’s regulatory landscape. Together with SUSE, we are committed to helping enterprises use AI to drive meaningful innovation while keeping their data protected.”

Benefits of SUSE AI include:

Secure by design: SUSE AI provides security and certifications at the software infrastructure level and tools that provide zero trust security, templates and playbooks for compliance. With SUSE AI, they can ensure that all use and processing of sensitive and private data remains private, significantly reducing the risk of data breaches and any unauthorized access . SUSE AI components are built with SUSE’s common criteria certified build system, which sanitizes the software and performs vulnerability scans. This ensures the security and integrity of those components and can reduce the impact of security breaches with enhanced incident response and recovery efforts.

Choice: SUSE AI provides choice to customers by providing a secure platform on which they can select any AI components. Customers have full control over platform optimization and extension as well as flexibility in selecting and deploying large language models (LLMs). Simplified cluster operations and persistent storage along with easy access to pre-configured shared tools and services mean customers can rely on SUSE AI under any circumstance.



SUSE AI launched as part of SUSE’s presence at KubeCon North America 2024 in Salt Lake City Nov. 12-15. To learn more, visit http://www.suse.com/products/ai or read the blog.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise open source solutions, including SUSEⓇ Linux Suite, SUSEⓇ Rancher Suite, SUSEⓇ Edge Suite and SUSEⓇ AI Suite. More than 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to power their mission-critical workloads, enabling them to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the “open” back in open source, collaborating with partners and communities to give customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com.