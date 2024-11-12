Mezmo Unveils Mezmo Flow for Guided Data Onboarding and One-Click Log Volume Optimization

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mezmo unveiled Mezmo Flow, an industry-first guided experience for building telemetry pipelines. With Mezmo Flow, users can quickly onboard new log sources, profile data, and implement recommended optimizations with a single click, to reduce log volumes by more than 40%. With this release, Mezmo enables next generation log management, a pipeline-first log analysis solution that helps companies control incoming data volumes, identify the most valuable data, and glean insights faster, without the need to index data in expensive observability tools.

The accelerated shift to digital and the adoption of distributed and microservices-based architectures have led to organizations generating petabytes of data daily. This has resulted in massive challenges with storage, latency, and analysis. Companies are dropping high-volume sources due to prohibitive costs, forcing observability to be inadequate.

Developers should not have to choose between how much they can log and how fast they can debug and troubleshoot issues, especially with custom applications. SREs need an easy way to understand logs, monitor any data spikes, solve any infrastructure issues, and easily provision data to downstream teams and systems. The new release from Mezmo streamlines both developer and SRE workflows.

Mezmo is leading the way for intelligent pipelines that automatically analyze telemetry data sources, identify noisy log patterns, and create a data-optimizing pipeline that routes to any observability platform. With Mezmo Flow, users can create their first log volume reduction pipeline in less than 15 minutes, retaining the most valuable data and preventing unnecessary charges, overages, and spikes. Next generation log management is a pipeline-first log analysis that improves the quality of critical application logs to improve signal-to-noise ratio for increased developer productivity. Alerts and notifications on data in motion can help users take timely actions for accidental application log volume spikes or changes in metrics.

“Users want an easy way to access and utilize the telemetry data,” said Tucker Callaway, CEO, Mezmo. “With Mezmo Flow, SREs and developers can process the most relevant data to debug and troubleshoot issues quickly, allowing them to remain focused on delivering innovative products to their customers.”

As part of its recent release, Mezmo is also introducing a series of new capabilities to simplify action and control for developers and SREs. These include:

Data profiler enhancements: Analyze and understand structured and unstructured logs while continuously monitoring log volume trends across applications.

Processor groups: Create multifunctional, reusable pipeline components, improving pipeline development time and ensuring standardization and governance over data management.

Shared resources: Configure sources once and use them for multiple pipelines. This ensures data is delivered to the right users in their preferred tools with as little overhead as possible.

Data aggregation for insights: Collect and aggregate telemetry metrics such as log volume or errors per application, host, and user-defined label. The aggregated data is available as interactive reports to gain insights such as application log volume or error trends and can be used to detect anomalies such as volume surges and alert users to help prevent overages.

Mezmo will showcase new offerings at KubeCon 2024 in Salt Lake City from Nov. 12 to 15. Attendees can meet the team during Observability Day on Nov. 12 or visit booth #R16 for a live demo during the remainder of the week. Those interested can also sign up online for a free trial.

About Mezmo

Mezmo helps organizations control telemetry data with confidence. Built to deliver quick value, Mezmo’s platform makes it easier to understand data, optimize it, and respond quickly to any incident or data change. Designed for better data control and quick time to value, Mezmo delivers productivity gains and cost advantage to modern observability, security, and software engineering teams at hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies. The company has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the US by Inc 5000 and Deloitte Fast 500. Visit www.mezmo.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

