Revature Appoints Vivek Ravichandran as SVP and Head of Training, Technology and Platform

RESTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revature, a technology talent as a service provider, today announced the appointment of Vivek Ravichandran as senior vice president (SVP) and head of training, technology and platform. In this role, Ravichandran will lead the company’s training, solutions, platform development and corporate information technology (IT) teams. He will report directly to Tan Moorthy, the company’s recently appointed chief operating officer (COO).

As a dynamic human resources (HR), talent development and technology leader, Ravichandran has nearly two decades of experience across multiple industries, including consulting, manufacturing and professional services.

“Vivek is a welcome addition to our leadership team as he brings a wide range of expertise in HR, technology, and learning and development (L&D), along with the energy and passion to foster a continuous learning environment,” said Moorthy. “As we shift our focus to the enterprise market, Vivek is the perfect person to help us grow globally and continue to successfully execute our Emerging Talent Program and Digital Academies services.”

Prior to joining Revature, Ravichandran spent more than 13 years at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). He was most recently the head of talent development, where he delivered holistic talent transformation, including talent development for the company’s North American market, estimated to be worth $10 billion. In this role, he created an innovative L&D ecosystem that blended internal content, expert knowledge, partner resources and AI tools to deliver unique learning experiences. As part of this initiative, he trained more than 55,000 employees on next-generation technologies, industry domains and sales as well as on soft skills, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and global culture. He also held various other roles at TCS, including head of digital talent development and workplace collaboration for North America; manager of HR operations, analytics and digitization; and HR business partner.

“What drew me to Revature is the company’s deep-rooted mission to build a skills-based technology workforce through personalized learning and training,” said Ravichandran. “I’m passionate about driving digital transformation using technology to solve people’s learning challenges, and that’s exactly what this role will give me the opportunity to do.”

In addition to Ravichandran’s career experience, he holds a patent for a method that assesses and improves the real-time impact of HR activities. He earned a Bachelor of Engineering in computer science from Anna University, Chennai and a master’s degree in HR management from the Madras School of Social Work.

Ravichandran’s hire is the latest milestone in a string of initiatives designed to achieve enterprise growth objectives. In October, Revature announced Tan Moorthy as COO as well as its new Total Talent Solution, which delivers skilled tech talent 70% faster and at 30% lower cost – helping clients quickly build high-performing, skills-first technology teams to maintain a competitive edge.

About Revature

Revature is bridging the IT skills gap and accelerating technology workforces for mid-to-large organizations worldwide – from Fortune 500 companies to the federal government and leading system integrators. Our Total Talent Solution empowers customers to cultivate the right technology talent through a combination of its Emerging Talent Programs and Digital Academies. The company takes a human-centric approach to building a skills-first technology workforce for enterprises with an emphasis on continuous learning. By offering both interpersonal skills and technical skills, including in areas like AI and ML, data and analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity, enterprise platforms and application development, Revature delivers day-one productive talent 70% faster while reducing customer costs by up to 30% compared to traditional methods. Revature is headquartered in Reston, Virginia and Chennai, India. Learn more at revature.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

