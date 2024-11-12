AI Unlimited Group Finalizes Strategic Acquisitions, Strengthening Position in Fintech and Travel Sectors with AI-Driven Innovations

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Unlimited Group Inc. (OTCQB: AIUG), a pioneering leader in artificial intelligence-driven technology applications, is pleased to announce the finalization of strategic acquisitions, further solidifying its position as a transformative force in the fintech, travel, and financial management sectors. With these acquisitions, AIUG’s portfolio expands to include highly innovative platforms across student loan management, travel planning, investment guidance, and receivables management.

The acquisitions of Travl.App, Nest Egg Investments, and Resolve Debt align with AIUG’s mission to provide an integrated, AI-powered ecosystem that enables users to manage their finances, travel, and investments seamlessly. By utilizing advanced AI models, AIUG’s suite of solutions delivers personalized, efficient, and user-centered services that enhance financial wellness and lifestyle choices.

Key Additions to the Team: Ike Pyun Joins as SVP of Travl.App

In support of this expansion, AIUG is proud to welcome Ike Pyun as Senior Vice President of Travl.App. Ike brings a wealth of experience in hospitality, fintech, and consumer technology. A former leader at TabbedOut, where he redefined mobile payment experiences in the restaurant industry, and Velocity Black, a luxury concierge service acquired by Capital One, Ike has a proven track record of merging customer experience with advanced technology to create impactful products.

“I’m excited to join the AI Unlimited team and lead Travl.App in redefining the travel experience,” said Ike Pyun. “With AI-driven personalization and seamless integration, Travl.App is uniquely positioned to deliver a smarter, more efficient way for people to plan, save, and book travel. I look forward to contributing to AI Unlimited’s vision and helping the team realize new possibilities in travel and financial technology.”

Future-Ready AI-Driven Ecosystem

With these acquisitions, AI Unlimited Group is strategically positioned to address multiple consumer needs within one cohesive platform:

Travl.App – A digital wallet and AI-enhanced travel platform, enabling users to plan, budget, and book travel experiences while optimizing costs and personalizing itineraries with added level of monitoring and planning whilst travelling.

– A digital wallet and AI-enhanced travel platform, enabling users to plan, budget, and book travel experiences while optimizing costs and personalizing itineraries with added level of monitoring and planning whilst travelling. Nest Egg – Delivers customized investment strategies using advanced AI models, empowering users to make informed financial decisions that align with their goals.

– Delivers customized investment strategies using advanced AI models, empowering users to make informed financial decisions that align with their goals. Resolve – Leverages proprietary AI algorithms to improve receivables management, enhancing cash flow and collection efficiency for businesses.



Positioned for Growth and Innovation

AI Unlimited’s portfolio now encompasses a range of products that serve a broad audience, from consumers seeking to manage debt and investments to travelers looking for personalized experiences. The company’s commitment to innovation is further reflected in its ambitious IPO plans for Q2 2025, with the aim of expanding its reach and continuing to lead the market in AI-enhanced financial and lifestyle services.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ike Pyun and to finalize these acquisitions as part of our journey to become a premier AI-driven platform that enhances users’ financial and lifestyle choices,” said Trent McKendrick, CEO of AI Unlimited Group. “With a team of industry experts and cutting-edge AI technology, we are creating a unified ecosystem that will enable users to achieve financial independence and life experiences that truly matter.”

About AI Unlimited Group Inc.

AI Unlimited Group Inc. (AIUG) is an innovative technology company focused on developing AI-driven solutions that transform traditional industries. With a commitment to empowering individuals and businesses, AIUG leverages artificial intelligence to enhance financial services, travel planning, and investment management. Through its integrated suite of applications, AI Unlimited provides seamless, personalized, and scalable experiences that adapt to users’ unique needs. For more information, visit aiunlimitedgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All statements, other than historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events, or developments the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking statements. Several risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

AIUG@redchip.com