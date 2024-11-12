Breathable Membranes Market Analysis Report 2024: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Others Size, Trends and Forecast up to 2029

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breathable Membranes Market: Analysis By Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene and Others), By Application (Pitched Roofs and Others), By Region Size and Trends - Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global breathable membranes market was valued at US$1.74 billion in 2023. The market value is expected to reach US$3.27 billion by 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 11% during the forecasted period of 2024-2029.

The major drivers for the breathable membranes market include increasing demand for sustainable building materials, advancements in material technology, and a rising awareness of indoor air quality. Breathable membranes are essential for managing moisture and ensuring proper ventilation in various applications, including construction, textiles, and healthcare.



Their ability to enhance energy efficiency while preventing condensation makes them a preferred choice in modern building practices, particularly as regulations around energy consumption become more stringent. Furthermore, growing adoption of breathable membranes in the textile industry, particularly for activewear and medical textiles, underscores their versatility and broad application potential.

In 2023, the North America region led the breathable membranes market, propelled by strong emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and advanced manufacturing technologies across various sectors. As the region embraces Industry 4.0 practices, the integration of breathable membranes into smart manufacturing environments is enhancing operational efficiency and flexibility.



During 2024-2029, the US is forecasted to maintain its lead within North America, owing to the increasing demand across key industries like construction and healthcare, driven by the need for improved energy efficiency and moisture management. Canada is experiencing a surge in demand, driven by the country's commitment to modernizing its industrial sector and improving operational efficiencies.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: The report provides the bifurcation of the global breathable membranes market into three types: Polyethylene, Polypropylene and Others.

The segment held the highest share of the market. The market is experiencing significant growth and is poised to continue expanding in the coming years due to several key factors. The segment is projected to show remarkable growth during the forecast years due to increasing construction activities and a rising focus on building energy-efficient structures. Additionally, their cost-effectiveness and versatility in applications such as outdoor clothing and packaging further drive their market presence.



By Application: The global breathable membranes market has been further analyzed based on application: Pitched Roofs and Walls.

The pitched roofs segment held the dominant share in the market, driven by several factors, including an increasing emphasis on energy-efficient building practices and the growing awareness of the importance of moisture control in preventing structural damage. Additionally, advancements in membrane technology that enhance durability, thermal performance, and ease of installation are further supporting the expansion of this segment. Current trends bolstering this segment include advancements in membrane technology that improve durability, thermal performance, and ease of installation.

Competitive Landscape:



The global breathable membranes market is fragmented and highly competitive with large number of players operating in the market. The key players follow several strategies to improve their market position, such as increased R&D investment, strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisition & collaboration as well as developing new solutions in order to broaden and strengthen their current portfolios, while attracting new customers. For instance, In June 2024, Soprema Group revealed plans to expand its manufacturing facilities in the Asia-Pacific region to address the growing demand for breathable membranes.



The upgrades would boost production capacity and allow for faster responses to market requirements. Meanwhile, in August 2024, Kingspan Group introduced a sustainable line of breathable membranes crafted from recycled materials, reflecting its dedication to environmental responsibility. These new products not only enhance thermal efficiency but also help reduce the carbon footprint associated with building operations.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Expansion of Construction Industry

Rising Demand from Apparel and Gear Sectors

Rapid Urbanization

Regulatory Support and Sustainability Initiatives

Surging Expenditure on Commercial Construction

Challenges

Complex Installation Requirements

Disadvantages Associated with the Use of Breathable Membranes

Intense Competition From Alternative Building Materials

Market Trends

Increasing Utilization in Healthcare Industry

Growing Awareness of Indoor Air Quality

Escalating Adoption in Green Roofing and Vertical Gardening Systems

Upsurge in Retrofitting and Renovation Projects in Developed Countries

Technological Advancements

The key players in the global breathable membranes market are:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Kingspan Group PLC

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Dow Inc.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Arkema Group

Sika AG

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company L.L.C

Soprema Group

GAF Materials Corporation

Knauf Insulation, Inc. (Knauf Group)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c0zr2l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.