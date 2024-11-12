Catapult Learning and Boston University Wheelock Institute for the Science of Education Form Strategic Partnership to Elevate Literacy Instruction

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom that provides intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, and the Boston University Wheelock Institute for the Science of Education (WISE), today announced a new strategic partnership to support the nationwide implementation of Enhanced Core Reading Instruction™ (ECRI), an evidence-based literacy system developed to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of reading instruction in kindergarten, first, and second grade.

As part of the partnership, Catapult Learning was named a select provider of professional development and coaching services to ensure that educators across the country are equipped to effectively implement ECRI. Originally developed at the University of Oregon, with work continuing at Boston University WISE, ECRI is designed to increase the explicitness and intensity of the instruction of existing core reading programs to close student achievement gaps and support teacher delivery of instruction.

"We are thrilled to partner with Boston University WISE to bring ECRI to schools and districts nationwide," said Jessica Petersen, general manager for Professional Development at Catapult Learning. "Our expertise in professional development and instructional coaching will empower educators to implement ECRI with confidence, ensuring that students experience stronger literacy outcomes, regardless of their starting point."

Through this collaboration, Catapult Learning will deliver a suite of services to support the effective rollout of ECRI and enhance the delivery of core reading instruction in a multi-tiered system of Tier 1 and Tier 2 support. These engaging professional learning sessions include:

Implementing instructional routines that focus on the essential components of beginning reading instruction

Incorporating explicit instructional elements

Aligning intervention for at-risk readers with core instruction

Using assessment data to inform and refine instruction

"We recognize that effective implementation of any literacy initiative is key to its success, and we’re proud to have Catapult Learning as our partner in this endeavor," said Kristin Kane, director of operations at the WISE Institute. "Their experience in supporting educators through evidence-based literacy professional development and coaching makes them an ideal collaborator for expanding the reach of ECRI and improving literacy instruction nationwide."

Catapult Learning’s decades of experience and proven track record in transforming student outcomes in literacy through high-quality professional development aligns with the mission of Boston University WISE to bridge the gap between research and classroom practice. Together, this partnership will amplify the impact of ECRI, helping schools create meaningful improvements in reading proficiency for K-2 students, particularly those most at risk of falling behind.

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, provides intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, executed by a team of experienced coaches. Our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement. Our intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to each student’s unique needs around core subjects and building student resiliency. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth. Catapult Learning is accredited by Cognia and has earned its 2022 System of Distinction honor.

About Boston University Wheelock Institute for the Science of Education

WISE is a research institute housed at Boston University Wheelock College of Education & Human Development. Its mission is to advance knowledge and practice in the science of education, with a particular focus on improving teaching and learning through the application of evidence-based strategies.