CSX Announces Leadership Changes to its Legal Organization

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Nathan Goldman will retire from the company on January 1, 2025. Michael Burns is promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer effective January 2, 2025.

Nathan Goldman retires from CSX after a distinguished 21-year tenure with the company. Goldman's leadership was pivotal in steering the transformation of the business and the transition of three CEOs in eight years, serving all three leaders and the Board of Directors with confidence.

“Nathan’s contributions to CSX have been highly valued, and his expertise and dedication have been instrumental to our organization. His leadership will leave a lasting legacy, having developed the best group of legal, regulatory and compliance professionals in the industry. We are grateful to Nathan for his outstanding service and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement,” said CSX president and CEO Joe Hinrichs. “With 18 years of dedicated service and extensive experience with the company, Michael’s promotion to chief legal officer will bring invaluable insight and stability as we advance our strategy to deliver profitable growth.”

In his new role, Michael Burns will oversee all of CSX's legal and regulatory affairs, the corporate secretary’s office, risk management, police and infrastructure protection, environmental and hazmat, and audit functions. He previously served as CSX vice president and general counsel. Since joining CSX in 2006, Burns has advanced through roles of increasing responsibility, initially focusing on employment and benefits law before assuming responsibility for the full law department and additional functions such as corporate secretary, risk management, and environmental and hazmat responsibilities. Prior to CSX, Burns practiced labor and employment law at a leading Indiana firm. He holds a bachelor's degree from Wabash College and a Juris Doctor from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

“This leadership transition underscores CSX’s commitment to growth and highlights our confidence in the exceptional depth of talent within our organization. We are fortunate to have an outstanding team of railroaders poised to harness our current momentum and propel us toward even greater success,” said Hinrichs. “I am grateful for the dedication of our team and excited about the opportunities ahead.”

