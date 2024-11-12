Greystone Management Solutions Restructures as the Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a quarter of a century providing best in class commercial real estate management services to the public sector, Greystone Management Solutions is rebranding as the Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group, effective today. This new identity reflects the division’s expanded services and resources it has provided to clients since its establishment in 1999.

As the Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group, the team’s mission remains unchanged: providing private sector real estate expertise, in a public-minded way. Since its founding, the group has evolved from managing public real estate portfolios to establishing itself as a full-service firm providing a broad array of real estate consulting services to its clients. These services include Transit Oriented Development advisory, public asset disposition and acquisition services, transaction analysis and financial modeling, brokerage, strategic planning, insurance compliance, construction management, accounting, and disposition administration services.

“Over the past 25 years, we have been fortunate to serve as trusted advisors to major public agencies throughout the United States,” said Charles Di Maggio, CEO of the Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group. He continued, “Our newly reorganized team and expanded services reflect the reasons our clients increasingly turn to Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group to leverage our nationwide resources including development advisory, affordable housing solutions, valuation, brokerage, right-of-way agreement management, and customized IT solutions to maximize revenue and efficiencies of public real estate portfolios.”

Bolstered by Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group’s own proprietary technology platform, the group’s service offerings also include delivering customized technology solutions to its clients, including development of interactive client-branded websites for efficiently managing procurement needs and property transaction requests.

“We are excited about the growth and expansion of this group over the past 25 years, and we look forward to continuing to bring our streamlined, private sector approach to public sector real estate portfolios,” said Stephen Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of Greystone and its affiliated companies.

About the Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group

Established in 1999, the Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group, a division of Greystone Select Incorporated (Greystone), provides commercial real estate service to public, private, and not for profit clients. Its mission is to provide advisory services that maximize the value of existing real estate portfolios. Through its established partnership with public clients, Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group has become the nation’s leader in the management of revenue-producing properties for public transportation agencies. The group has an established reputation in the marketplace as a results-oriented asset management firm that routinely identifies new revenue sources from its client’s existing portfolios. For more information, visit ww.greystonerealestategroup.com.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com