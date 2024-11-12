Montana Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

RONAN, Mont., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montana Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“Montana Technologies” or the “Company”), the developer of the transformational AirJoule® technology for atmospheric water harvesting, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, and will host a conference call and Q&A session to discuss the results at 5:00pm ET the same day.

To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor section of the Montana Technologies’ website at https://mt.energy. To participate by phone, dial 877-407-6184 (domestic) or +1-201-389-0877 (international).

An archived webcast will be available following the call.

About Montana Technologies Corporation

Montana Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is the developer of AirJoule®, an atmospheric water harvesting technology that provides efficient and sustainable air dehumidification and pure water from air. Designed to reduce energy consumption and generate material cost efficiencies, AirJoule® is being commercialized through a joint venture with GE Vernova and through partnerships with Carrier Global Corporation and BASF. For more information, visit https://mt.energy.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Tom Divine – Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance

investors@mt.energy

Media:

media@mt.energy