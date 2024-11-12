New Research Reveals Why Most Marketers Can’t Measure Influencer ROI

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a digital landscape where brands invest heavily in influencer marketing, many still face a challenge: measuring the true impact of creator campaigns when working with Retail Media Networks (RMNs). Inmar Intelligence, a leading data and technology company, released a white paper, “RMNs and Social Media: Creators Are the Missing Link”, which reveals how creators have an impact on the shopper journey and their potential to boost engagement and drive results for RMNs.



According to the research, while 86% of U.S. marketers will dedicate budget to influencer marketing in 2024, many brands struggle to prove the effectiveness of these campaigns beyond top-of-funnel metrics when they allocate spend to RMNs.



Retail Media Networks: A Path to Solving the Creator ROI Dilemma



The white paper highlights RMNs’ ability to connect engagement with sales through creators. With 75% of consumers aged 18-59 inspired by social media to make purchases, RMNs are well-positioned to go beyond traditional influencer marketing metrics that focus on awareness. RMNs enable brands to link creator audiences to transaction data from the start of a campaign, providing a clear, data-driven view of measurable sales performance.



“Creators drive unique, engaging and authentic experiences,” said Tiffany Tan, Head of ecommerce at The Clorox Company. “Bringing the benefits of social to the shopping experience is an extension of bringing personalization into retail.”



Aligning creator marketing with RMN capabilities is complex, and many brands lack the infrastructure to find the right creators and measure their sales impact.



The Solution: Aligning Creators with Purchase Behavior

As the retail media ecosystem continues to grow—set to surpass $100 billion in the coming years—brands and retailers are looking for innovations that not only streamline the creator selection process but also ensure that these creators drive meaningful results.

“RMNs and creators can offer the perfect blend of personalization, scale and sales impact,” said Ranjana Chouldhry, Head of Media at Inmar. “With access to tools like Inmar’s newly released Commerce Fitscore™ which identifies creators based on their audience’s actual purchasing behavior, brands can take the subjectivity out of creator selection and finally make more confident choices in creator partnerships. This approach fosters deeper, more engaging connections with shoppers, while driving meaningful business results.”

Download the white paper, created in partnership with Ascendant Network for actionable strategies and insights.

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers’ lives. As a trusted partner to brands and retailers for over 40 years, we design, build, and operate reliable, dynamic, and personalized media and incentive solutions that create greater efficiencies and unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces, helping shoppers save billions. Inmar leads in powering media, including retail media and influencer marketing, by seamlessly integrating first-party data into personalized campaigns. Our collaborative technology enables retailers and advertisers to drive authentic engagement and measurable retail outcomes, transforming traditional marketing efforts into powerful revenue-driving strategies.

For more information about Inmar visit Inmar.com