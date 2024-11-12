Amniotic Membrane Market Expected to Reach $12.68 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 14% | Introspective Market Research.        

South Africa, Cape Town, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Amniotic Membrane Market is growing due to the growing number of medical sectors that apply Amniotic Membrane as a product, for example, ophthalmology, dermatology, and surgical wound management.

This expansion is further highlighted by RTI Surgical’s recent acquisition of Cook Biotech, a pioneer in biologic tissue engineering.

Introspective Market Research is excited to unveil its latest report, "Amniotic Membrane" This in-depth analysis shows that the global Amniotic Membrane market, valued at USD 3.90 billion in 2023, is poised for substantial growth, expected to hit USD 12.68 billion by 2032. This growth trajectory aligns with a strong CAGR of 14% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The amniotic membrane (AM) market comprises a worldwide network of companies that specialize in various industrial processes like the manufacture, distribution, and development of amniotic membrane-derived products. AM is obtained from the innermost layer of the placenta. It has extraordinary abilities like anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic, and tissue-repair properties. These features make it highly useful across medicinal applications, mainly as a therapeutic agent. The market offers numerous products, including amniotic membrane grafts, coverings, and injections, primarily serving ophthalmology, wound care, and surgical fields to accelerate tissue repair and prevent adhesions.

Development and growth in the amniotic membrane market are growing because of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an escalating necessity for treatment options that are advanced. The global aging population and a rise in conditions like diabetes. Diabetes often leads to non-healing wounds, which are also powering the demand. Amniotic membrane products are gaining attention due to Biologic wound dressings which are used for their efficacy in promoting earlier & improved healing. This demand is seen particularly in regions that are developed with facilities like advanced healthcare organizations, like the North American region. The market share is the highest in North America due to noteworthy research and development investment, better awareness about healthcare, and access to medical facilities which are advanced.

As methods and techniques improve with advancements in cryopreservation and tissue engineering, the healing potential of AM is mounting. Amniotic membrane applications are now found across numerous medical fields such as dermatology and regenerative medicine. This is used in the treatment of burns, ulcers, and other corneal injuries. Rising information and knowledge of AM’s potential, combined with advances in healthcare, is generating new opportunities in the global market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth due to improvements in healthcare, growing costs of healthcare, and rising awareness of AM’s benefits.

Despite these predictions, the AM market experiences challenges like high expenses and stringent regulatory requirements. This can limit the accessibility and growth of the market. Top Key companies are responding by focusing on mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and advanced innovative product development to expand their portfolios and market position. While these challenges exist, the continuous investment in technological innovation, government support, and increasing clinical evidence of AM’s efficacy are expected to fuel further growth. Overall, the AM market is set to progress, driven by its expanding applications in clinical settings and growing acceptance among healthcare professionals.

Surge in Medical Fields and Surgical Fields

The use of Amniotic Membrane membranes is rapidly increasing. The development and growth are mainly seen in areas like surgical and medical which are expanding the market for amniotic membranes. Amniotic Membranes contain Anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic, and wound-healing properties. Due to its properties, AM is broadly used in ophthalmology, dermatology, and orthopedics. It is used in ophthalmology to treat conditions like pterygium surgeries and corneal ulcers by offering a substrate that promotes epithelial growth and lessens inflammation. The amniotic membrane enhances the healing of the ocular surface, protecting it from excessive scarring by facilitating cell migration and adhesion on the biological framework offered by the membrane. This enhances the outcomes achieved with patients and decreases the time required for patients to recuperate. Furthermore, its application in treating issues of the ocular surface, such as chemical burns and dry eye syndrome, demonstrates the versatility and effectiveness of this method in preserving eye health.

The amniotic membranes are utilized in dermatology for healing wounds, particularly burned skin, chronic ulcers, and various lesions that require extended healing times. Proliferative characteristics, which align to some degree with healing and anti-infective benefits, render them fairly effective in promoting the healing process and also beneficial for tissue regeneration and avoiding fibrosis. The membrane's structure contains cytokines, growth factors, and extracellular matrix material, all of which facilitate cell adhesion, differentiation, and proliferation, essential for tissue regeneration. Moreover, in contrast to conventional procedures, an increasing number of physicians utilize it to repair tissue and cartilage following joint surgery, as well as to enhance the healing capacity for tendon and ligament injuries in orthopedics. These applications demonstrate the wide range of uses for amniotic membranes across various specialties for treatment.

Growth of The Senior Population

The growth in the population of elderly people is a noteworthy aspect of the growth and expansion of the global amniotic membrane market. With proceeding age, people are ever more vulnerable to conditions like cataracts in the eye, corneal degeneration, glaucoma, and ocular dystrophy. These eye disorders allied to aging frequently require surgical procedures. This creates a need and requirement for tissue-derived products such as amniotic membranes which support the healing and recovery process. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that around 1 million people experience eye infections annually, a number expected to increase with the aging population.

Amniotic membranes assist two main purposes which address the necessities of elderly patients such as surgical grafts and biological dressings for wound care. In surgical environments, these membranes facilitate re-epithelization by offering a framework that enhances healing. For older patients, whose natural healing processes tend to be slower, amniotic membranes provide an efficient way to speed up recovery and minimize the chance of complications, particularly in eye surgeries.

The advantages of amniotic membranes go further than just ophthalmology. They are beneficial for treating skin injuries, especially in instances of burns and chronic wounds frequently seen in older patients. Amniotic membrane products possess anti-inflammatory and anti-scarring attributes, essential for alleviating inflammation and pain in at-risk elderly groups. Businesses such as Amniox Medical are proactively promoting awareness of these advantages, emphasizing how these solutions can lower healthcare expenses linked to extended wound treatment.

The increasing senior population drives the need for amniotic membrane products for various medical uses. With life expectancies increasing worldwide, the demand for efficient, supportive tissue-based products is anticipated to increase, positioning the elderly demographic as a crucial element in the growth of the amniotic membrane market.

What are the key opportunities for development and growth in the amniotic membrane market within emerging economies like China, India, Brazil, and Mexico?

Developing economies, especially in the Asia Pacific and Latin America, offer a profitable growth potential for the amniotic membrane market. Nations such as China, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Mexico are emerging as important markets for amniotic product firms because of their large and growing elderly demographic, rising healthcare expenditures, and a notable prevalence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes. These countries additionally gain from reduced regulatory obstacles and a more flexible policy structure compared to North America or Europe, facilitating quicker product introductions and market entry. Consequently, industry leaders are redirecting their attention from oversaturated markets in advanced nations to explore the opportunities in these fast-growing areas.

China is one of the biggest markets and presents distinct opportunities owing to its speedy growth in the economy, Advancement in healthcare infrastructure, and a population that is increasingly receptive to sophisticated medical therapies. Actions taken by the Chinese government, along with collaborations between the public and private sectors to promote healthcare research, have fostered a more conducive atmosphere for medical progress. India’s healthcare scenario has made notable advancements, as rising cases of diabetes and other chronic conditions are pushing the need for amniotic membrane products. India's healthcare sector is experiencing significant growth, as both public and private entities invest in cutting-edge treatment choices, establishing an encouraging market for groundbreaking amniotic therapies.

Considering that Latin America and the Asia Pacific are still largely underutilized compared to Western markets, industry stakeholders are now focusing on these areas to strengthen their global footprint. The widespread occurrence of diabetes, particularly in nations such as China and India, increases the need for therapies utilizing amniotic products. Complications related to diabetes are especially important, given that a considerable segment of the population is still undiagnosed, resulting in an increased demand for regenerative and wound-healing therapies provided by amniotic products. These demographic factors, along with escalating healthcare costs and growing.

What are the Challenges Faced in the Amniotic Membrane Market?

The high price of amniotic membrane products poses a major hurdle in the amniotic membrane market. These items necessitate specialized processing and production to maintain their biological characteristics while ensuring safety, involving strict quality control and comprehensive regulatory adherence. Donor screening is an essential process for ensuring product safety, which increases the production cost by necessitating extensive testing for infectious diseases and genetic problems, all of which are required to comply with rigorous regulatory standards. As a result, these processing demands elevate the cost of amniotic membrane products, restricting access for certain patients and increasing pressure on healthcare finances.

A further cost-driving element in the amniotic membrane market is the logistics related to storage and distribution. These biological products typically need regulated temperatures and particular packaging to preserve their effectiveness, requiring specialized storage and transport methods. This necessity for careful management leads to increased distribution expenses, creating an additional cost that is eventually seen in the market price. The restricted availability of donor tissues, alongside elevated demand, leads to a supply bottleneck that intensifies pricing issues.

The financial strain impacts healthcare providers and patients, who could encounter difficulties with reimbursement. The insurance coverage for amniotic membrane treatments and products differs, complicating the process for providers to obtain proper compensation and leading to financial issues for patients. The intricacies of reimbursement can hinder the acceptance and utilization of these products, thus presenting a significant issue in the amniotic membrane market.

Key Manufacturers

Market key players and organizations within a specific industry or market that significantly influence its dynamics. Identifying these key players is essential for understanding competitive positioning, market trends, and strategic opportunities.

Integra LifeSciences Inc.

MiMedx Group, Inc.

Tissue-Tech Inc.

Skye Biologics Inc.

Katena Products Inc.

Alliqua BioMedical Inc.

Human Regenerative Technologies LLC

Amnio Technology LLC

Applied Biologics LLC

DermaSciences

Amniox Medical Inc.

Organogensis, Inc, and Other Key Players





In January 2024, RTI Surgical, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in regenerative medicine, completed its acquisition of Cook Biotech Incorporated. This strategic move creates the only regenerative medicine company with a comprehensive portfolio of allograft and xenograft biomaterials, available at scale. The combined entity strengthens RTI’s position in the market by expanding its capabilities and expanding its unique product offerings to support advanced medical applications. With this acquisition, RTI Surgical aims to accelerate growth and innovation, better-serving healthcare providers and patients worldwide in the regenerative medicine space.

In June 2023, Verséa Health, Inc. and iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. announced a collaboration to create a comprehensive ecosystem of services designed for urgent care centers nationwide. This collaboration combines Verséa Health’s expertise in diagnostics and medical supplies with iRemedy’s innovation in medical supply e-commerce. Together, the companies aim to streamline operations, enhance growth, and meet the specific needs of urgent care facilities, providing a seamless experience for both providers and patients. This partnership underscores their commitment to supporting the success of urgent care centers across the country.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product Type:

Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane segments are projected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. In the market, cryopreserved amniotic membranes hold a crucial role for multiple significant reasons. Because they maintain their essential biological characteristics and effectiveness when freeze-preserved, they are ideal for various medical applications. Due to their rich content of growth factors, cytokines, and extracellular matrix components, the aforementioned membranes facilitate effective regeneration. This renders them especially pertinent in addressing difficult conditions that necessitate the enhancement of tissue repair and the alleviation of inflammation, such as burns, diabetic ulcers, and chronic injuries.

Cryopreserved amniotic membranes are utilized in ophthalmology, wound healing, ocular surface issues, and corneal irregularities. This is especially important in clinical scenarios since their attractiveness is increased by their capacity to promote tissue regeneration without triggering immune reactions. Cryopreserved amniotic membranes are frequently selected by healthcare professionals in hospitals and specialized clinics because of their consistent performance and the efficacy of the treatment. Its widespread application reinforces that it is the primary treatment option among biologics, which also plays a crucial role in their market dominance.

They have also been strengthened by the reality that cryopreserved amniotic membranes offer logistical benefits compared to their competitors. Thanks to their shelf stability and simple storage requirements, healthcare facilities can manage their inventory effectively and prevent stockouts. Physicians’ confidence is supported by research evidence demonstrating the safety and necessity for the ongoing implementation of their interventions. Stored dry amniotic membranes will continue to be leading elements in regenerative medicine while upholding their significance in enhancing results across multiple medical areas.

By Application:

The surgical Wounds segment held the largest share in 2023. A significant portion of the wound care market encompasses surgical wounds, and uncountable surgical procedures are performed annually. This specifies that wound care must be administered even for minor surgeries. Pathways for treatment should be established to guarantee optimal outcomes as they fulfill their responsibilities. The increasing postoperative complications and the demand for quicker recovery without infections in this market are fueling the necessity for advanced wound care products.

The market for surgical wounds is heavily dependent on hospitals. Hospital centers are the main sites for conducting surgeries. These hospital centers offer almost all surgical specialties. The most frequent and common surgeries are neurological, orthopedic, and general surgery.

Besides the main functions, factors like moisture resistance, antibacterial features, and user-friendliness are highly significant to healthcare workers, especially surgeons, and nurses, when evaluating the types of medical care needed for wound healing. About lowering the risk of infection, these products also decrease the likelihood of scarring, leading to improved healing and better cosmetic results for the wound. Along with increasing sales and achieving product differentiation, the adoption of effective wound care solutions that improve the patient experience during recovery is motivated by a commitment to patient-centered care.

Even in the realm of surgical wound management, a new niche has emerged concerning technologies in wound care. Wound exudate and tissue management are among the specific medical innovations that aided the essential care requirements of patients recovering from surgery, including surgical sealants, bio-active dressings, and negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT). They resulted in shorter hospital stays and reduced dependence on additional treatments that improved clinical outcomes and lower costs.

By Region:

The Asia-Pacific region is set to dominate the Amniotic Membrane market over the forecast period. As will be demonstrated below, the Asia-Pacific area currently ranks as one of the fastest-expanding markets for amniotic membranes due to various reasons. Initially, the overall increase in health expenditure, along with progressive improvements in the area's healthcare services, significantly contributes to the expansion of clients' access to advanced medical options like regenerative medicine utilizing amniotic membrane products. Markets in Asian nations like China, Japan, and India are anticipated to see remarkable growth mainly due to a substantial aging populace experiencing chronic illnesses and eye-related conditions. This demographic shift increases the demand for effective therapeutic options that can be offered by amniotic membranes.

Enhanced governmental initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure, along with increasing healthcare accessibility, drive the market progress. For example, the National Health Policy 2017 in India has set forth objectives to advance and improve healthcare infrastructure and to boost access to healthcare services for every individual. It aims to include advanced medical procedures, such as the utilization of AM, in the future. The ongoing reforms in China's healthcare system and its focus on biotechnology and inventions in the medical sector are encouraging the adoption of regenerative therapies.

Considering the growing participation of global companies in the Asia-Pacific market, its future appears quite bright. These participants offer enhanced technology, expertise, and financial resources that aid the advancement of clinical trials and research related to amniotic membranes. Additionally, there are collaborations with both local and international firms to foster innovation and create products that meet the demands of the nations in the area.

Comprehensive Offerings:

Historical Market Size and Competitive Analysis (2017–2023): Detailed assessment of market size and competitive landscape over the past years.

Detailed assessment of market size and competitive landscape over the past years. Historical Pricing Trends and Regional Price Curve (2017–2023): Analysis of historical pricing data and price trends across different regions.

Analysis of historical pricing data and price trends across different regions. Market Size, Share, and Forecast by Segment (2024–2032): Projections and detailed insights into market size, share, and future growth by segment.

Projections and detailed insights into market size, share, and future growth by segment. Market Dynamics: In-depth analysis of growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends, with a focus on regional variations.

In-depth analysis of growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends, with a focus on regional variations. Market Trend Analysis: Evaluation of emerging trends that are shaping the market landscape.

Evaluation of emerging trends that are shaping the market landscape. Import and Export Analysis: Examination of trade patterns and their impact on market dynamics.

Examination of trade patterns and their impact on market dynamics. Market Segmentation: Comprehensive analysis of market segments and sub-segments, with a regional breakdown.

Comprehensive analysis of market segments and sub-segments, with a regional breakdown. Competitive Landscape: Strategic profiles of key players across regions, including competitive benchmarking.

Strategic profiles of key players across regions, including competitive benchmarking. PESTLE Analysis: Evaluation of the market through Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental factors.

Evaluation of the market through Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental factors. PORTER’s Five Forces Analysis: Assessment of competitive forces influencing the market.

Assessment of competitive forces influencing the market. Industry Value Chain Analysis: Examination of the value chain to identify key stages and contributors.

Examination of the value chain to identify key stages and contributors. Legal and Regulatory Environment by Region: Analysis of the legal landscape and its implications for business operations.

Analysis of the legal landscape and its implications for business operations. Strategic Opportunities and SWOT Analysis: Identification of lucrative business opportunities, coupled with a SWOT analysis.

Identification of lucrative business opportunities, coupled with a SWOT analysis. Conclusion and Strategic Recommendations: Final insights and actionable recommendations for stakeholders.

