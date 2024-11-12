Clean Core Achieves Historic Burnup Milestone with its Thorium Fuel at US National Lab





Under water photo of irradiated ANEEL™ fuel rodlets in ATR canal

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Core Thorium Energy (Clean Core) announced that its patented ANEEL™ fuel (Advanced Nuclear Energy for Enriched Life) has reached a groundbreaking burnup milestone in the Advanced Test Reactor (ATR) at Idaho National Laboratory (INL). This achievement represents a major leap forward in nuclear fuel technology, showcasing the potential of ANEEL™ fuel, a unique blend of thorium and high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU), to provide safer, more efficient, and sustainable fuel for pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWRs) and Canada Deuterium Uranium (CANDU) reactors.

Twelve ANEEL™ fuel rodlets were tested under high neutron flux accelerated burnup conditions, achieving burnup levels 3.5 to 4 times higher than those of traditional natural uranium. Four rodlets will now undergo post-irradiation examination, while the remaining eight will continue accelerated irradiation to over 60 gigawatt-days per metric ton burnup.

The successful irradiation to over 20 GWd/MTU — more than 3.5 times the capacity of current PHWR/CANDU fuels — bodes well for ANEEL™ fuel's durability and performance under extreme conditions. Initial inspections are expected to reveal that the fuel pellets remain fully intact, highlighting the superior thermo-physical properties of thorium.

Key Highlights:

First-of-its-kind irradiation in a unique reactor: ANEEL™ fuel rodlets were irradiated in the ATR, renowned for its ability to replicate extreme reactor conditions for fuel qualification.

ANEEL™ fuel rodlets were irradiated in the ATR, renowned for its ability to replicate extreme reactor conditions for fuel qualification. Achievement of over 20 GWd/MTU burnup: The rodlets reached a burnup of over 20 GWd/MTU, proving ANEEL™ fuel's ability to sustain higher energy production for longer durations.

The rodlets reached a burnup of over 20 GWd/MTU, proving ANEEL™ fuel's ability to sustain higher energy production for longer durations. Enhanced safety and efficiency: ANEEL™ fuel combines thorium's safety features with HALEU’s high energy density, promising greater reactor safety and efficiency. It also requires no modifications to the existing CANDU fuel geometry or dimensions, enabling rapid deployment.



Mr. Mehul Shah, Founder and CEO of Clean Core Thorium Energy, said "Reaching this milestone is a monumental achievement for Clean Core and the future of nuclear energy in realizing potential of thorium. ANEEL™ fuel has the potential to revolutionize the nuclear industry by providing a safer, more sustainable fuel that aligns with the global push for clean energy. This accomplishment at INL is a major validation of our technology and our mission to help meet the world’s growing energy needs."

Dr. Koroush Shirvan, Clean Core’s Head of Fuel Design and Faculty of Nuclear Science and Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said “The speed at which Clean Core has transitioned from the conceptual design of their innovative fuel to actual irradiation is truly remarkable. Incorporating thorium is the most practical method to enhance the burnup of CANDU/PHWR reactors, leading to a proportional reduction in the volume of generated spent fuel and the frequency of online refueling activities.”

Dr. Daniel Wachs, National Technical Director for the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Advanced Fuels Campaign and Nuclear Fuels and Materials Directorate Fellow at Idaho National Laboratory, said “INL is committed to providing nuclear energy innovators with access to its unique national research capabilities, like ATR, that are necessary to develop and deploy new nuclear fuel technologies. It’s exciting to see Clean Core Thorium Energy leverage emerging accelerated fuel development and qualification methodologies that have allowed them to move rapidly forward with this unique technology. They’re setting a standard that I expect innovators of the future to follow.”

The successful irradiation of the first batch of ANEEL™ fuel rodlets marks a critical step in the commercialization of this fuel. The rodlets will now undergo post-irradiation analysis at INL’s Materials and Fuels Complex (MFC). Data from this test will help bring ANEEL™ fuel closer to deployment in commercial PHWR/CANDU reactors worldwide.

The remaining rodlets will continue to be irradiated in the ATR, with medium burnup targets of 40-45 GWd/MTU and high burnup targets exceeding 60 GWd/MTU. Following each irradiation milestone, the rodlets will be removed for further analysis at MFC. This ongoing research is critical to supporting global efforts for net-zero emissions.





INL team removing and staging the irradiated ANEEL™ fuel rodlets in ATR canal

About Clean Core Thorium Energy

Clean Core Thorium Energy is a nuclear fuel company exploring thorium-driven nuclear innovations. Clean Core’s patented nuclear fuel technology (called the ANEEL™ fuel) is comprised of thorium and high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) and can improve the safety and cost-efficiency of pressurized heavy-water reactors. The ANEEL™ fuel is a novel solution to safety, waste, and proliferation concerns in today’s nuclear plants. Learn more at https://cleancore.energy/. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn and X.

About Idaho National Laboratory

Battelle Energy Alliance manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy. INL is the nation's center for nuclear energy research and development, celebrating 75 years of scientific innovations in 2024. The laboratory performs research in each of DOE’s strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and the environment. For more information, visit www.inl.gov . Follow us on social media: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

