5G Core Service-Based Architecture (SBA) Market Forecasts Report 2024-2029: Growing Cloud-Native Key to 5G SBA is Expected to Increase Global Demand

The 5G Core Service-Based Architecture (SBA) market is projected to witness a CAGR of 35.52% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$20.80 billion by 2029, up from US$4.55 billion in 2024.







The modular 5G Core Service-Based Architecture (SBA) isutilized in deploying and scaling different network functions as needed. It also provides network slicing to build independent virtual networks tailored to individual requirements. SBA helps enhance network efficiency and reduce cost by allowing resource optimization, automation, and orchestration tools. It also benefits from virtualization and cloud technologies developments, including the flexibility of virtualized network functions (VNFs), which can be worked on standard servers or cloud platforms for immediate deployment and service scalability.



Furthermore, a number of the SBA pieces are purposely designed as cloud-native and can take advantage of more advanced native services in the cloud. They are utilized with cloud technologies for elastic, high-performance scalability with built-in redundancy, maintainability, and cost-effectiveness, contributing to market expansion.



5G CORE SERVICE-BASED ARCHITECTURE (SBA) MARKET DRIVERS:

Growing Cloud-Native key to 5G SBA is expected to increase the global demand for 5G Core Service-Based Architecture (SBA).

The implementation of the core network, based on an open and modular service platform outlined in 3GPP as part of the fifth-generation (5G) mobile network standards, is termed Service-Based Architecture. SBA is a cloud-native service framework that supports executing essential mobile core network functions related to session and mobility management by standalone, including identity-proxy or idle-mode specific software applications called Network Functions.

Meanwhile, they have to work with NFs deployed on off-the-shelf hardware residing within cloud infrastructure that are not managed as part of the Management and Orchestration (MANO) stack and need additional gateways/RGs to communicate with other authorized NFs. These are very similar to using APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) based service interfaces in applications. Service providers can use a cloud-native framework to develop SBA with microservices. This cloud-native model introduces granular capacity provisioning, key for 5G, as it allows resources to be allocated following mean rather than peak demand, making it more efficient.



5G Core Service-Based Architecture (SBA) Market Geographical Outlook:

The European region is expected to hold a substantial 5G Core Service-Based Architecture (SBA) market share.

The 5G SBA Market in the European region has a major presence due to high demand for advanced technology, strong government support through regulations, and network modernization efforts. European countries, in particular, are leading in 5G network deployment and thus provide a solid base for SBA expansion. European regulators have issued regulations to encourage innovation, and SBA was widely viewed as an empowerment of this modernization.

For instance, in February 2024, Elisa, a major European service provider, launched Finland's first 5G standalone phone subscriptions for next-generation and a smoother experience. Over the next few months, those subscriptions were supplemented with user benefits and power savings. The 5G standalone network enhances energy efficiency, using less energy per unit of the data that is being transferred than older network technologies.

