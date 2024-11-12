JumpCloud Announces Its First Free Virtual Conference for IT Professionals

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. has opened registration for JumpCloudLand, its first-ever user conference taking place on January 28, 2025. JumpCloudLand is a free, virtual event for IT professionals. It offers everything IT teams need to build skills, stay ahead of industry trends, and unlock opportunities for professional and organizational growth.

Attendees will have the chance to meet industry leaders, exchange ideas with peers, and discover innovative ways to drive success for their teams and businesses.

“We know IT teams are struggling with challenges in today’s hybrid and remote work environment,” said Joel Rennich, head of product, JumpCloud. “Securing a hybrid workforce, managing outdated tools, IT tool sprawl, and meeting compliance standards, to name a few. That’s why we’re hosting our virtual user conference — JumpCloudLand — to help IT pros tackle these challenges, learn new strategies, and stay ahead in this evolving landscape.”

Event highlights:

Connect. Network with IT leaders and professionals who share your tech stacks and challenges in a relaxed, virtual space.

Network with IT leaders and professionals who share your tech stacks and challenges in a relaxed, virtual space. Learn. Discover how to simplify your daily operations and remove complexity from your workflows through high-impact sessions.

Discover how to simplify your daily operations and remove complexity from your workflows through high-impact sessions. Grow. Uncover opportunities to enhance your IT strategies that will help you meet your 2025 goals. Attendees will earn a voucher for a free JumpCloud certification by attending.



Agenda overview:

Technical sessions. Build your skills with tactical sessions. Get a glimpse of upcoming JumpCloud innovations you can use to simplify your workflows and learn how you can get more value from your existing tools.

Build your skills with tactical sessions. Get a glimpse of upcoming JumpCloud innovations you can use to simplify your workflows and learn how you can get more value from your existing tools. Solution sessions. Explore game-changing solutions and reimagine how your team approaches the future of IT. You'll leave these sessions with a different understanding of the industry — and how you can meet your 2025 goals.

Explore game-changing solutions and reimagine how your team approaches the future of IT. You'll leave these sessions with a different understanding of the industry — and how you can meet your 2025 goals. MSP sessions. Tailored for managed service providers (MSPs), these sessions focus on building and streamlining your MSP business.

Tailored for managed service providers (MSPs), these sessions focus on building and streamlining your MSP business. Alliance sessions. Learn how JumpCloud can work alongside other tools and technologies in your environment to simplify the way you do work.

Are you ready to architect a simpler, more secure IT future? Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow with IT pros from across the globe. Register now for JumpCloudLand and start building the future of IT today.

For more information and to explore the sessions, visit jumpcloudland.jumpcloud.com .

