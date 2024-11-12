PortPro Releases 2nd Annual State of Drayage in 2024 Report

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PortPro , the premier transportation software provider for the drayage industry, today announced the publication of its 2nd Annual State of Drayage in 2024 Report.

“We’re excited to share our latest Industry Report where we examine the key factors affecting the drayage industry in 2024 and how the strongest fleets are using technology to maximize efficiency and compete in a challenging pricing environment,” said Michael Mecca, CEO at PortPro.

This 2024 State of Drayage report focuses on 5 major areas featuring interviews with key industry leaders:

The economics of freight: Import volumes are setting records at the nation's largest ports, but trucking and drayage aren’t reaping the benefits with better rates.



A hyper-competitive drayage landscape: Continued low rates create pricing tensions between drayage companies and beneficial cargo owners (BCOs), exacerbating competition and straining relationships.



Green technology and regulations: Pressure from BCOs and regulatory agencies is pushing the adoption of low- and zero-emission vehicles, but high upfront costs complicate the transition.



Technology and transparency: The push for improved transparency and information sharing continues to grow. Technology adoption among stakeholders can streamline operations and create a better operating environment for the entire supply chain.



Nov. 5 and beyond: In the immediate future, drayage trucking firms will be closely watching the fallout from the ILA strike and any longer-term impacts the work stoppage may have on freight movement. They’ll also watch what happens after the election, to see how the outcome will impact the industry.



“We’re also pleased to spotlight our client Ancotrans, Europe’s leading drayage trucking company,” Mecca added.



