Tokio Marine HCC Ratings of A++ and AA- Affirmed by AM Best and Fitch with Stable Outlook

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced that AM Best and Fitch Ratings have affirmed the Company’s ratings.

“We are incredibly pleased that AM Best and Fitch have affirmed Tokio Marine HCC’s financial strength ratings of ‘A++’ and ‘AA-,’ respectively. These outstanding ratings reflect our sound and effective risk culture, balance sheet strength and exceptional long-term performance across underwriting cycles,” said Susan Rivera, Tokio Marine HCC’s Chief Executive Officer.

On November 8, 2024, AM Best announced that it had affirmed the ‘A++’ (Superior) Financial Strength Ratings and ‘aa+’ Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of the property/casualty insurance companies in the Houston Casualty Group and HCC Life Insurance Company. The outlook for all of AM Best’s ratings is Stable.

The following property/casualty insurance companies comprise Houston Casualty Group, as defined by AM Best:

Houston Casualty Company

U.S. Specialty Insurance Company

Avemco Insurance Company

American Contractors Indemnity Company

United States Surety Company

Producers Agriculture Insurance Company

Producers Lloyds Insurance Company

HCC Reinsurance Company Limited

On November 5, 2024, Fitch Ratings announced that it had affirmed the ‘AA-’ (Very Strong) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings for HCC’s insurance company subsidiaries and the ‘A’ Long-Term Issuer Default Rating for HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. The outlook for all of Fitch’s ratings is Stable.

