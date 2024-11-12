El Septimo Creates Exclusive “Alexander III” Maduro for Corona Cigar Company, Featuring a Custom Blend Celebrating Heritage and Excellence

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo Geneva, the world’s premier luxury cigar brand, proudly announces the creation of a completely unique cigar blend crafted exclusively for one of the world’s largest and most esteemed premium cigar retailers, Corona Cigar Company. This new creation, the “Alexander III” Maduro, represents the pinnacle of exclusivity, refinement, and dedication, designed to reflect Corona Cigar Company’s legacy, distinguished reputation, and commitment to the cigar community.

Developed entirely by El Septimo Geneva, the “Alexander III” Maduro is a cigar that showcases a custom blend specially crafted to embody the quality and sophistication that both companies stand for. Available exclusively at Corona Cigar Company on a limited basis, the Alexander III Toro measures a total of 6 inches by 54 ring gauge, offering an ideal size for a balanced, luxurious smoking experience.

The Alexander III Maduro is wrapped in a dark Habano Criollo wrapper from Ecuador, carefully selected to enhance the cigar’s robust profile. The binder, a Habano 2000 leaf from Ecuador, complements the overall blend with depth and character. Inside, four expertly chosen fillers from the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Ecuador, and Brazil come together to create a harmonious, fullbodied experience. Every leaf in this unique blend has been aged a minimum of five years, ensuring a smooth, refined smoke that can only be achieved with the highest-quality, patiently aged tobacco.

“As the owner of El Septimo Geneva, I am deeply honored that Corona Cigar Company has entrusted us to design a cigar that carries their prestigious name,” said Zaya S. Younan, CEO of El Septimo Geneva. “Their trust in us to create a unique blend that embodies their values of heritage and excellence speaks volumes. We dedicated ourselves to crafting something exceptional that reflects Corona Cigar Company’s legacy, and the Alexander III Maduro stands as a proud symbol of this partnership.”

Jeff and Tanya Borysiewicz, owners of Corona Cigar Company, expressed their pride in this collaboration: “It is an honor for us to be working with El Septimo, one of the finest ultrapremium cigar makers in the world. We began carrying their cigars three years ago, and they have already become one of the top sellers across all five of our locations. Their cigars are unique and extremely premium, made with high-quality processes and Grade A tobacco. This is why we selected El Septimo to create a cigar for us that bears our name—a true representation of quality, refinement, and the exceptional experience we aim to offer our customers.”

The exclusive Alexander III Maduro is a tribute to heritage, artistry, and the ultimate standards in the cigar world, crafted to celebrate the achievements of Corona Cigar Company as one of the most refined retailers globally. This cigar promises to be a treasured addition to any connoisseur’s collection, offering a truly elevated and memorable experience. This cigar will be released in the upcoming November El Septimo event in all Corona locations. The retail price for this cigar is $20 per stick.

For more information, preorder the cigar today through Corona online or at the November events in person the following dates & times:

Sand Lake: November 19: 7792 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819 (6 - 9 PM)

Lake Mary: November 20: 1130 Townpark Ave. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (6 - 9 PM)

Tampa: November 21: 4142 W Boy Scout Blvd. Tampa, FL 33607 (6 - 9 PM)

El Septimo VIP Sarasota Lounge: November 22: 22 N Lemon Ave. Sarasota, FL 34236

About El Septimo Geneva:

El Septimo Geneva is a global leader in the luxury cigar industry, celebrated for its dedication to excellence and innovation. Every El Septimo cigar is meticulously hand-rolled with premium aged tobacco, resulting in an extraordinary smoking experience. With a commitment to quality and the highest standards in luxury, El Septimo has earned its place as a beloved name among cigar aficionados worldwide.

About Corona Cigar Company:

Corona Cigar Company has established itself as one of the world’s largest and most refined premium cigar retailers. Their commitment to quality, customer service, and creating memorable experiences has made them a respected leader in the cigar community. Each Corona Cigar store invites enthusiasts into a world of luxury, offering only the finest products and service.

Attachments