WellRithms Co-Founder and President, Anna Quarum, Wins Bronze Stevie® Award In 2024 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellRithms, the industry leading payment integrity firm, announces Anna Quarum, co-founder and president, has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Female Executive of the Year – Business Services – 11 to 2,500 Employees category in the 21st annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world’s premier business award.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards were presented to winners on November 8 during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event was broadcast via Vimeo.

More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 36 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition which reflects not only my individual efforts but also the remarkable contributions of the entire WellRithms team,” says Quarum. “We are committed to transforming the healthcare payment integrity landscape, leveraging AI, technology and professional expertise to advance our position as the most precise, pre-payment medical bill review service available.”

Quarum continues, “Every day, we strive to achieve the distinction as the most accurate resource for repricing of excessive medical claims on behalf of our clients – self-insured employers, unions and other healthcare benefits payors nationwide. Our executive team fosters an inclusive environment where diverse voices, especially women leaders, are heard and valued. This award is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation, and I am passionate about our work and the WellRithms’ track record for excellence.”

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

About WellRithms

WellRithms saves money for health plan sponsors by Leveling the Paying Field™ between healthcare purchasers and providers. The company serves group health and workers’ compensation payors who seek the most advanced medical bill review system available, the most precise repricing, and unsurpassed plan savings. WellRithms Shield Indemnification™, backed by our insurance captive, sets WellRithms apart by transferring full financial liability from the payor and participant to WellRithms, rendering balance billing tactics, collections, and pressures to overpay ineffective and unenforceable. Visit www.wellrithms.com.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

HCLTech sponsored the Women in Technology categories in the 2024 competition.