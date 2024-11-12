Cold Jet Revolutionizes Dry Ice Production with Next-Gen CO2 Recovery System: The RE-CO2 320 V2

LOVELAND, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ** Stop Wasting CO2, Start Saving Money!** Cold Jet unveils the groundbreaking RE-CO2 320 V2, a game-changer for dry ice production. This compact, add-on system seamlessly integrates with your existing equipment, capturing the exhaust CO2 gas and turning it back into dry ice. The result? Significantly reduced costs and a major leap forward in sustainability.

This next-generation technology builds on Cold Jet's expertise in CO2 recovery. In 2022, Cold Jet acquired Triventek, a Danish company pioneering Carbon Dioxide Reclaimer technology. Cold Jet's engineers improved on this technology, incorporating innovative features for:

Boosted Efficiency: The RE-CO2 320 V2 gets more dry ice volume out of every ounce of CO2, potentially cutting your liquid CO2 costs in half.

Unmatched Sustainability: This system prioritizes the environment by using less refrigeration, a low-GWP refrigerant (R452A) and optimized energy consumption.

Remote Management Revolution: Enjoy the convenience of remote troubleshooting, data analysis for proactive maintenance, and real-time production monitoring.

Simplified Operations: The RE-CO2 320 V2 is designed for ease of use. It features a simplified hose connection, a smaller frame for easier transportation, and top-mounted connections for minimized hose length.

"The RE-CO2 320 V2 is a revolution in CO2 recovery," says Dennis Hjort, Sr VP Global DIMS at Cold Jet. "This system not only boosts dry ice production efficiency, but also sets a new standard for sustainability. With the RE-CO2 320 V2, we're leading the way to a cleaner and greener environment in the world of dry ice"





Additional Benefits of the RE-CO2 320 V2:

Increased Uptime: Automatic restart functions minimize downtime, ensuring high availability.

Enhanced Reliability: Updated VFD motor and a low-voltage electrical system to improve reliability and simplify maintenance.

Improved Safety: The RE-CO2 320 V2 prioritizes safety with a redesigned buffer tank cover and UL-approved electrical cabinet.



About Cold Jet

Cold Jet is the world leader in high-capacity, on-site dry ice manufacturing equipment. Their innovative systems produce the highest density dry ice available, resulting in longer shelf life, better transportability, and superior blasting performance. Cold Jet offers a wide range of solutions for dry ice production, from pellets and nuggets to slices.

Ready to join the CO2 recovery revolution? Visit www.coldjet.com or contact Cold Jet today to learn more about the RE-CO2 320 V2.

