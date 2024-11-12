Estudio Yvonne Domenge Announces New Book 'I , Domenge'

In Celebration of the Fifth Anniversary of Yvonne Domenge's Departure

Estudio Yvonne Domenge

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estudio Yvonne Domenge, in marking the fifth anniversary of renowned sculptor Yvonne Domenge's passing, proudly presents her new book, 'I, Domenge'. The book 'I, Domenge' is an homage to the life and legacy of the trailblazing artist Yvonne Domenge. As the first Mexican woman artist to exhibit at Millennium Park in Chicago, Domenge has left an indelible mark on public art, influencing generations beyond her time. This volume explores her remarkable life and artistic journey as a leading figure in contemporary Mexican art, known for her monumental works inspired by nature, science, and ancestral traditions.

Through 'I, Domenge', we aim to celebrate the life and works of an iconic artist who left an indelible mark on the art world.

