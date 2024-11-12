InsureMyTrip.ca Analyzes Airline Complaint Data to Empower Canadians' Holiday Travel Decisions

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, Canadians are gearing up to travel and making informed decisions about which airline to fly can be key to a stress-free trip. To assist holiday travellers, the experts at InsureMyTrip.ca analyzed air travel complaint data collected by the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA). This valuable data sheds light on how different airlines perform, helping passengers predict potential disruptions based on past issues—giving them an edge as they plan their holiday travel.

Air Travel Complaints: Airline Performance

This information highlights the number of complaints per 100 flights for major Canadian airlines. It’s important to note that complaint numbers are impacted by airline size, route network, and other factors.

Number of Complaints per 100 Flights

Airline Complaints per 100 Flights 1. Lynx Air 18.9 2. Flair Airlines 15.0 3. Swoop 13.7 4. Sunwing Airlines 11.4 5. WestJet 5.2 6. Canada Jetlines 5.6 7. Air Canada 5.0 8. Air Transat 3.2 9. Nolinor Aviation (OWG) 1.7 10. Porter Airlines 1.3

* Data source: Complaints between April 2023 – June 2024 collected by the CTA.

5 Tips for Holiday Travellers Flying on High-Complaint Airlines

1. Opt for Direct Flights if Possible: Each layover increases the risk of delays or missed connections. When flying with a less reliable airline, choosing direct flights reduces your chances of being stuck mid-journey or dealing with lost baggage.

2. Arrive Early and Prepare for Delays: Higher complaint airlines often have operational delays, so arrive at the airport early to manage check-in and security without stress. Also, plan extra time in case of delays, especially if you have connecting flights or time-sensitive plans at your destination.

3. Pack Essential Items in Your Carry-On: Keep important items like travel documents, a change of clothes, medications, and electronic chargers in your carry-on in case your checked baggage is delayed or lost (a common issue with some airlines).

4. Document Everything and Know Your Rights: Keep copies of your boarding pass, booking confirmations, and any communication with the airline. Familiarize yourself with these rights so you can claim compensation or assistance.

5. Purchase Travel Insurance: With a higher complaint-prone airline, having a good travel insurance policy can ease the financial and logistical strain if anything goes awry.

Travel Insurance for Flight Disruptions

Travel insurance is especially valuable when unexpected issues such as flight delays or cancellations occur. An All-inclusive travel insurance policy * can provide peace of mind and financial protection in the event of unforeseen travel disruptions.

Trip Delay - If your flight is delayed, this coverage may reimburse you for costs incurred due to the disruption, such as meals, accommodations, transportation, and communications.

Missed Connection – Can provide travellers with coverage if their flight leaves later than originally scheduled and causes a missed connection.

Baggage Loss/Delay - This coverage provides reimbursement for covered items if a traveller’s bags are lost, and essentials purchased while waiting for delayed bags (if luggage is delayed for the required number of hours).

