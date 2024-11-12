Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals: Up to $1,000 Off Your Dream Furniture at CHITA LIVING

• Shoppers can enjoy exclusive discounts on stylish furniture, available only on CHITA LIVING's website

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHITA LIVING (“CHITA”), a furniture company offering stylish and comfortable pieces at an affordable price, is pleased to announce its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. From now until December 2, 2024, shoppers can elevate their living spaces with discounts of up to $1,000.





“This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we’re giving our customers the chance to create the living spaces of their dreams without overspending,” said Steve, CEO of CHITA LIVING. “At CHITA, we believe everyone deserves a beautifully furnished home without breaking the bank. This sale is the perfect opportunity to invest in quality pieces that will elevate your space for years to come.”

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect time for shoppers to invest in key furniture pieces. Whether it’s a durable, comfy sofa for family movie nights, a stylish sectional for entertaining guests, or a comfortable recliner for a personal oasis, CHITA’s Black Friday deals offer the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home without compromising on quality or design.

Additionally, consumers can join CHITA’s Member Club to get 10% off their purchases, earn points for every dollar spent, and redeem points for exclusive rewards.

To shop CHITA’s furniture sales, please visit https://chitaliving.com .

About CHITA LIVING

Bringing two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, CHITA LIVING is a leading provider of stylish and affordable furniture, with pieces suitable for any budget. Offering a wide range of furniture including sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA LIVING uses premium materials to ensure durability and comfort. Their in-house designs ensure originality and unique appeal, resonating with modern homeowners, apartment renters and design enthusiasts. CHITA LIVING is a key player in the home decor market, dedicated to enhancing living spaces with functional and aesthetically pleasing furniture.

Contact Info

Email: press@chitaliving.com

Phone number: 1 (877) 389-4648