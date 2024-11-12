Lasso Security Named 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ for AI Security

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lasso Security , a GenAI security company, announces that Gartner has included the company in its Cool Vendors for AI Security report dated October 23, 2024. Gartner’s report focuses on vendors in the AI trust, risk and security management (AI TRiSM) space that are securing AI applications, and supporting AI trust, risk and security.

As GenAI adoption picks up, organizations are being presented with unprecedented opportunities and significant challenges. The integration of large language models (LLMs) in business operations promises enhanced productivity and innovation. But with advancements come critical risks that organizations must address to safeguard data and maintain compliance.

Lasso is addressing these challenges by excelling in all three of the critical areas of GenAI security as identified by Gartner: content anomaly detection, privacy and data protection, and AI application security. Lasso actively monitors large language model outputs, ensuring compliance with organizational standards and preventing data leakage, while providing robust defense to guarantee the security and integrity of large language model-based applications.

In recognizing Lasso as a Cool Vendor, Gartner says:

“Lasso Security offers specialized LLM security and safety features with a focus on protecting against employee misuse, error or malicious activity. This includes whether they consume third-party chatbots, organizations developing LLM-powered applications or developers using IDE with embedded GenAI features like GitHub Copilot.”

For more on why Gartner named Lasso a Cool Vendor, read the full report . In addition to being named a 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendor™ for AI Security, Lasso has been included in 11 Gartner reports this year. In May, Gartner also named Lasso a Representative Vendor in its Innovation Guide for GenAI TRiSM .

“The rise of GenAI and LLMs offer exciting possibilities for innovation and efficiency,” said Elad Schulman, CEO of Lasso Security. “However, it is imperative that organizations remain vigilant about the associated risks. By understanding and addressing these challenges, businesses can harness the full potential of GenAI while ensuring security, compliance, and ethical integrity. This Gartner recognition is a testament to our pioneering work in safeguarding GenAI applications and data across enterprises.”

