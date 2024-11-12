Nala Robotics Unveils BIRYANIMAN: The World’s First Robotic Biryani Maker Capable of Cooking 100 Varieties of Biryani with Consistent Perfection

NAPERVILLE. Ill., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nala Robotics, a leader in cutting-edge kitchen automation, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, BIRYANIMAN. As the world’s first robotic biryani maker, BIRYANIMAN is set to revolutionize the preparation of one of the most intricate dishes, delivering unmatched precision and consistency. By combining sophisticated technology with culinary artistry, this breakthrough product is poised to transform kitchens around the world.

Blending Technology with Culinary Tradition

Biryani, a beloved and complex ethnic dish, requires precise techniques, perfect timing, and a delicate balance of spices. BIRYANIMAN replicates this challenging process with flawless accuracy, allowing both home cooks and professionals to create high-quality biryani every time. Powered by advanced robotics and AI-driven algorithms, BIRYANIMAN guarantees the ideal blend of spices, rice, meat, and layered textures, ensuring every serving tastes authentic and expertly crafted.

The debut installation of BIRYANIMAN will take place at BIRYANIBUFFET in Naperville, Illinois, bringing this remarkable robotic chef to the heart of a beloved dining destination. With the ability to prepare a wide range of biryani styles—Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, Kolkata, and more—BIRYANIMAN promises to deliver the same mouthwatering flavors each time, making it a revolutionary addition to any kitchen or restaurant.

100+ Varieties, One Perfect Taste

BIRYANIMAN's most striking feature is its capacity to prepare up to 100 distinct types of biryani, from traditional recipes to modern twists, all with the same exceptional quality. Whether it’s a spicy chicken biryani or a flavorful vegetarian version, BIRYANIMAN guarantees consistent flavor, texture, and aroma—ensuring a five-star experience for every customer.

“At Nala Robotics, we’ve combined the power of AI with the cultural heritage of one of the world’s most cherished dishes,” said Ajay Sunkara CEO of Nala Robotics. “BIRYANIMAN isn’t just a machine—it’s a culinary artist, capable of replicating the intricate biryani-making process with ease and precision. This innovation marks a huge step forward for both home kitchens and commercial restaurants.”

A New Era of Culinary Automation

Nala Robotics continues to push the boundaries of kitchen automation, and BIRYANIMAN is the latest example of their commitment to making gourmet-level cooking accessible to all. As the demand for kitchen automation and global cuisine rises, BIRYANIMAN answers the call for perfectly executed, multi-step dishes, helping users achieve consistent results without sacrificing flavor or quality. This groundbreaking product represents a major leap forward in automating labor-intensive, high skill cooking processes, offering solutions for restaurants, catering services, and home kitchens alike. "Integrating robotics into such a complex cuisine guarantees that each dish will consistently taste exactly as the recipe intended," said Massimo Noja De Marco, Chairman of Nala Robotics

Restaurant Operators: Take Your Kitchen to the Next Level

This innovative kitchen robot offers a game-changing opportunity for restaurants to enhance their menus and ensure consistent quality for even the most complex dishes like biryani. “Our engineers can customize technology as per your unique requirements variety of ingredients including Halal meat,” said Vijay Kodali, CTO of Nala Robotics..

Nala Robotics is also in the process of setting its first 24-hour multicuisine fully robotic campus restaurant BOT BITES in University of Northern Texas. “We are also installing our WingMan @ Bluemound ,TX turning the present truck stop to a 24 hour food stop,” said Anil Sunkara, CSO of Nala Robotics. “WingMan will be revolutionary in making every gas station to a 24 hour restaurant and the opportunity here is limitless.”

About Nala Robotics

Nala Robotics offers a wide range of AI-driven kitchen automation products designed to enhance efficiency while maintaining high culinary standards. Here's a breakdown of their key offerings:

Nala Chef: A fully automated multi-cuisine robotic chef that can cook a variety of dishes with precision. It leverages AI and machine learning to master and customize recipes to individual preferences, and it operates 24/7, making it ideal for cloud kitchens and restaurants offering meal plan subscriptions Pizzaiola™: A robotic pizza maker capable of handling the entire pizza-making process from dough preparation to topping and baking. It can cook up to 50 pizzas per hour and supports multiple cuisines such as pasta, burgers, wings, and fries The Wingman™: This AI-powered robotic fryer automates frying tasks such as breading, frying, and saucing for items like chicken wings, fries, and nuggets. It's designed for high-volume, 24/7 operations, making it ideal for fast-food restaurants The Bowls: An automated salad and bowl maker that prepares customizable bowls with bases, proteins, and toppings. It’s highly flexible and self-cleaning, making it perfect for operations looking to minimize cross-contamination Spotless: Nala Robotics also offers a fully automated dishwashing robot called Spotless, which handles everything from scrubbing to drying dishes, further streamlining kitchen operationsNala Robotics blends AI, automation, and culinary tradition to deliver cutting-edge kitchen solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the food industry



To inquire about installing BIRYANIMAN or WingMan please contact Nala Robotics at:

Nala Robotics

info@nalarobotics.com

847-454-6789

nalarobotics.com

