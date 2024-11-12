SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against TMC the metals company Inc. (“TMC” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TMC). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies, including allegations that: (i) TMC maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company inaccurately classified the sale of future revenue attributable to the Low Carbon Royalties Inc. Partnership as deferred income rather than debt; and (iii) the foregoing misclassification, when it became known, would require TMC to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements.

If you bought shares of TMC between May 12, 2023 and March 25, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/tmc/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 7, 2025.

