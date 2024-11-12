Comprise expands eastward, establishes new Southeast US office in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tapping into the booming Southeast tech market, Comprise has established a new office in Atlanta, helping innovation-driven organizations in B2B tech and telecom — both established and emerging — connect with audiences through integrated communications services.

Recognizing Atlanta’s rapid rise as a major U.S. tech hub — with a recent CBRE report highlighting the city’s 44% growth in tech jobs since 2010 — Comprise seized the opportunity to expand its footprint in one of the nation’s hottest technology ecosystems. This new office is Comprise’s third — and first in the Eastern time zone — joining its headquarters in Boulder and Denver office.

“Atlanta’s vibrant tech scene, coupled with its position as a leading commercial center and our team’s local footprint, makes the capital and most populous city in Georgia an ideal location for our Southeast office,” said Doyle Albee, Comprise CEO. “Growing our presence in this thriving region enhances our client service capabilities and helps our team build even deeper connections within the local technology ecosystem.”

Recently named Comprise’s vice president of strategic relations, Melissa Christensen relocated to lead the Atlanta office after helping build the company’s Boulder office over the last decade. Christensen has held leadership positions with Comprise since 2020, earning several notable accolades, including being named to BizWest’s 2023 Boulder Valley 40 Under Forty list and helping the agency earn 2024 PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 honors and PR and Marketing Agency of the Year recognition for four consecutive years. Christensen, who is originally from Georgia, will leverage her local network and expertise to spearhead the agency’s regional and national growth.

“Returning to my home state of Georgia and leading Comprise’s growth efforts in a familiar neck of the woods feels gratifying — and it’s so much easier to watch the Dawgs battle for national titles,” said Christensen. “With our experienced and qualified team on the ground, we can better connect with companies throughout the region and provide the localized attention they need while ensuring they benefit from our agency’s full range of communications services.”

Comprise’s talented regional team includes industry veterans Andrea Holt, executive director of PR client relations and team development, senior account executive Drew Deeter, who played college football at the University of Georgia, and account executive Matthew Perkins, who joined Comprise two years ago and recently moved to the research triangle of North Carolina. Holt was recently named one of the “Top Women in PR” by PRNews. Deeter, a seasoned industry veteran with deep expertise in health care and other tech sectors, will also operate through the Atlanta-based office. Deeter’s work on Comprise client FluidLogic won the PRNews Platinum Awards — Conference Marketing/PR Campaign.

Comprise was recently recognized by Business Intelligence Group as “Agency of the Year” for the fourth consecutive year. The agency’s expansion into the Southeast positions it well to bring award-winning expertise to the region’s dynamic business community.

About Comprise

Based in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in Denver and Atlanta, Comprise is an integrated communications agency serving innovation-driven tech and telecom organizations. Our name is no accident. We comprise every aspect of strategic communications, combining public relations, social media, digital marketing, content creation, creative design and website development in The Comprise Way®. Understanding “the hard stuff” allows us to establish awareness, interest and demand for our clients with their ideal prospects, ultimately generating industry-leading recognition and authority. For more information, visit comprise.agency.





